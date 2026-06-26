BMW X6 M60i launched in India at ₹1.78 crore 

BMW India has launched the new BMW X6 M60i xDrive as a completely built-up unit (CBU) at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.78 crore.

The performance-focused Sports Activity Coupé is powered by a newly developed 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine producing 530 hp and 750 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system and an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. BMW claims a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 4.3 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 250 km per hour.

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The SUV-coupé comes with BMW's M-specific performance hardware, including Adaptive M suspension, Integral Active Steering with rear-wheel steering, rear-biased xDrive all-wheel-drive system, M Sport differential and M Sport brakes with red callipers. It rides on 21-inch M alloy wheels with run-flat tyres.

On the design front, the X6 M60i features slim adaptive LED headlights with M Shadowline treatment, a black kidney grille with M badging, gloss-black exterior mirrors, M-specific side skirts and quad exhaust outlets. BMW will offer six exterior colours: Aventurine Red, Manhattan Metallic, Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire, Mineral White and Isle of Man Green.

Inside, the SUV gets BMW's curved display setup comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen running BMW Operating System 8.5. Other features include ventilated power-adjustable front seats with memory function, Harman Kardon 16-speaker audio system, ambient lighting, soft-close doors and optional massage seats.

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Connected-car features include BMW Digital Key Plus, My BMW App integration, real-time traffic information, remote services, wireless smartphone connectivity and over-the-air software updates. BMW's Intelligent Personal Assistant voice system is also included.

Driver assistance technologies comprise Parking Assistant Professional with a 360-degree camera system and reversing assistant, which can automatically retrace the last 200 metres driven.

Safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control, Dynamic Traction Control, Cornering Brake Control, tyre-pressure monitoring, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and crash sensors.

BMW Financial Services is offering the X6 M60i with a buyback guarantee of up to 60% after three years under its finance programme.