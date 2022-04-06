Bounce CEO announces delivery date of Infinity e-scooter: Details here

Bengaluru-based smart mobility firm Bounce on Wednesday said that it will begin deliveries of its electric scooter Infinity E1 from April 18. Bounce CEO and co-founder Vivekananda Hallekere made the announcement on Twitter.



"People who have booked will be getting communications soon on the next steps," Hallekere tweeted.





Bounce Infinity E1 was launched on December 2 last year. The scooter comes with 'Battery as a service' option, which, according to the company, pushes the running costs down by as much as 40 per cent compared to conventional scooters.The company had opened test ride for its electric scooter to consumers in Bengaluru from February 24. Test rides for consumers in other cities was opened in March.Bounce Infinity E1 will be offered with the battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office or wherever convenient.Customers can book the scooter on the company's website for a refundable amount of Rs 499. The starting price of the scooter is Rs 45,099 (ex-showroom Delhi) with battery on rent. Customers can get the scooter, battery and charger for Rs 68,999 in Delhi (ex-showroom).The electric scooter is also eligible under government's FAME scheme.Bounce is backed by marquee investors such as Accel, Sequoia Capital India, B Capital, Falcon Edge, Qualcomm, Chirate, Omidyar Network, Maverick Capital, among others. The Bengaluru-based firm had acquired 22Motors, including its manufacturing unit at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, in a deal valued at $7 million.In November last year, it also announced plans to invest $100 million across manufacturing of e-scooters and expanding the battery swapping infrastructure over the next 12 months.

