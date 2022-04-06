Maruti Suzuki to recall nearly 20,000 units of EECO

Country's leading automaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Wednesday announced to "proactively and

voluntarily" recall 19,731 units of its EECO model.

The recall is being undertaken to inspect and rectify ‘incorrect marking of wheel rim size’, if any, on the wheel in some of these vehicles, the automaker said in a statement.

In a routine inspection, Maruti Suzuki found that in some units of EECO, manufactured between 19th July 2021 and 5th October 2021, the wheel rim size was incorrectly marked. This issue has no implication on performance, safety or environment, the company added.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for vehicle inspection and necessary rectification, if wheel rim size marking is found incorrect.

Customers can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the Company website www.marutisuzuki.com and fill in their vehicle chassis number (MA3 followed by 14-digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention in this regard, MSIL further stated.

The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday closed 0.21 per cent lower at Rs 7,744.55 apiece on BSE.

Earlier today, Maruti Suzuki had also said it will increase prices of its entire model range this month due to a rise in input costs.

Maruti Suzuki India announced that over the past year, vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to an increase in various input costs. "Therefore, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional costs to customers through a price hike,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

MSIL has already hiked vehicle prices by around 8.8 per cent from January 2021 to March 2022 owing to the constant increase in input costs.