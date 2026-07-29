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BS-VI cars under 6 years may need PUC only every 3 years under new govt proposal: Check details here

BS-VI cars under 6 years may need PUC only every 3 years under new govt proposal: Check details here

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has floated a draft notification proposing exactly that, a graded emission check schedule that rewards owners of cleaner, newer vehicles with less frequent compliance requirements

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 1:32 PM IST
BS-VI cars under 6 years may need PUC only every 3 years under new govt proposal: Check details hereOwn a BS-VI car under 6 years old? You may soon need a PUC certificate only every 3 years

If you own a BS-VI-compliant private car that is less than six years old, you may soon need to get a Pollution Under Control Certificate only once every three years instead of annually. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has floated a draft notification proposing exactly that, a graded emission check schedule that rewards owners of cleaner, newer vehicles with less frequent compliance requirements.

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What the proposal says

As per the MoRTH draft rules, a fresh PUCC will be required once every three years for BS-VI private vehicles up to six years old. Those between six and ten years old will face more frequent checks, while older vehicles will continue to be monitored more closely. For BS-IV vehicles, the existing six-month renewal cycle will remain unchanged, and BS-I, BS-II, and BS-III vehicles will continue to renew every three months.

DO CHECKOUT: Old commercial vehicle in Delhi? PARIVARTAN scheme offers incentives to upgrade to BS-VI, EVs

The proposal is calibrated to the significant leap in emission control technology that came with BS-VI vehicles, which are equipped with advanced onboard diagnostics and exhaust treatment systems that continuously monitor engine performance and keep pollution levels within prescribed limits.

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Why BS-VI vehicles are different

Bharat Stage norms are India's emission standards, broadly aligned with European regulations, that set limits on pollutants including carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter. India implemented BS-IV nationwide in 2017, then took the significant step of skipping BS-V entirely and moving directly to BS-VI from April 1, 2020.

The transition required oil companies to supply ultra-low sulphur fuel containing just 10 parts per million of sulphur, down from 50 ppm under BS-IV. Combined with advanced engine technology, this dramatically reduced emissions from new vehicles. Compared to BS-IV models, BS-VI vehicles cut nitrogen oxide and particulate matter emissions significantly, particularly in diesel vehicles.

What comes next

The proposal is still at the draft stage. The government has invited public feedback before issuing a final notification. If implemented, the change is expected to reduce the compliance burden for millions of owners of newer private vehicles without compromising environmental safeguards.

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(With inputs from PTI)

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Jul 29, 2026 1:32 PM IST
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