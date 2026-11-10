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BYD’s Denza D9 luxury electric MPV spotted in India ahead of official November 13 debut

BYD’s Denza D9 luxury electric MPV spotted in India ahead of official November 13 debut

Denza is BYD’s luxury electric-vehicle brand, and its Indian entry has been confirmed for November 13.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 9:35 AM IST
BYD’s Denza D9 luxury electric MPV spotted in India ahead of official November 13 debutDenza D9 is a luxury electric MPV from Denza, the premium arm of BYD (Photo: Denza.com)

BYD’s premium brand Denza is preparing to enter India, and its flagship luxury electric MPV, the D9, has now been spotted undisguised in Mumbai ahead of the brand’s November 13 debut. The sighting offered the clearest look yet at the three-row MPV that will spearhead Denza’s India lineup.

According to a Rushlane report, the Denza D9 was seen in a grey finish without any camouflage days after the Denza Z9 GT shooting brake was spotted in India. The MPV is expected to be one of two models with which Denza will launch in the country, alongside the Z9 GT.

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Denza is BYD’s luxury electric-vehicle brand, and its Indian entry has been confirmed for November 13. While the company has not yet disclosed India-specific pricing, variants or booking details, the D9 is expected to be imported as a completely built unit (CBU).

MUST READ: Denza is coming: BYD’s Luxury EV brand to enter India. Check when & how to buy

Large Luxury MPV

The D9 is a full-size, three-row luxury MPV measuring over 5.2 metres in length, with a wheelbase exceeding 3,100 mm. That makes it substantially larger than rivals such as the Toyota Innova Hycross and Lexus LM.

Its cabin is expected to focus heavily on rear-seat comfort. All three rows get powered and ventilated seats, while occupants in the first two rows will also receive massage functions. The MPV is also expected to offer nine airbags and a comprehensive suite of advanced driver-assistance systems.

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Battery, Range And Performance

In China, the Denza D9 is offered with single-motor and dual-motor powertrains. The flagship dual-motor version produces up to 550 bhp, while top speed is limited to 180 kmph.

The India-bound model is expected to use a 115 kWh LFP Blade battery, with a claimed range of up to 800 km on China’s test cycle. However, real-world range and the exact battery configuration for India are likely to be confirmed only at launch.

Expected Price And Rivals

Industry estimates place the D9’s ex-showroom price between ₹80 lakh and ₹1 crore. The final pricing will depend on the variant mix, import duty structure and equipment offered in India.

DON'T MISS: Over 1,000 km on one charge? BYD Denza Z9 GT's India debut raises a big question

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If launched in that price bracket, the D9 will compete in India’s emerging ultra-premium electric MPV space. Its principal appeal will be long-distance comfort, lounge-style rear seating and BYD’s electric powertrain technology, rather than outright affordability.

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Published on: Nov 10, 2026 9:34 AM IST
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