Denza is coming: BYD’s Luxury EV brand to enter India. Check when & how to buy

Denza was originally established as a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz before becoming fully owned by BYD in 2024. Its India entry will place the brand in the country’s fast-growing premium electric vehicle segment.

Expected first models

The Denza D9 is expected to be the brand’s first India offering. It is a full-size luxury electric MPV aimed at buyers looking for chauffeur-driven comfort, advanced technology and long-distance electric range. A claimed range of around 600 km on a single charge, though India-spec figures are yet to be confirmed.

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The Denza Z9 GT is also expected to be showcased. It is an all-electric shooting brake with a 122.5 kWh battery pack and a triple-motor setup, positioning it as a high-performance luxury EV.

Pricing and rivals

Denza has not announced India pricing. However, Times Now report indicates that the D9 could be positioned around the ₹1 crore mark, placing it between the MG M9 and Toyota Vellfire.

If launched, the D9 is expected to compete with premium MPVs such as the MG M9, Kia Carnival, Toyota Vellfire, Lexus LM and Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The Z9 GT, meanwhile, would target a much narrower audience seeking performance-orientated electric luxury.

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Initial Denza models are expected to arrive in India as Completely Built Units (CBUs), using the 2,500-unit homologation exemption quota. The brand is likely to sell through dedicated showrooms in major metro cities initially.

The official India-spec specifications, variant details, prices and delivery timelines are still awaited. More clarity is expected when Denza unveils its India plans on November 13.