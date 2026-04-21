Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the government will review the proposed Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) III norms within the next 15 days, even as he indicated that electric vehicles and flex-fuel vehicles could see comparable treatment under the upcoming framework.

“The CAFE III norms will be reviewed in 15 days,” Gadkari said, signalling that the government is taking into account feedback from stakeholders.

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He added that there should not be a significant distinction between electric and flex-fuel vehicles under the new norms, suggesting a shift towards a more technology-neutral approach to emission compliance.

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The remarks come amid ongoing policy discussions, with sources indicating that the proposal to reassess how electric vehicles are treated under CAFE calculations has been reviewed at the highest levels of government. The move could potentially narrow the compliance advantage that EVs currently enjoy, where they are treated as zero-emission vehicles.

Gadkari also reiterated the government’s push towards ethanol-based mobility, calling for a transition to higher ethanol blends such as E85 and E100. “We should move towards E85 and E100,” he said, underlining the importance of alternative fuels in reducing dependence on fossil fuels and supporting the agricultural economy.

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The proposed changes are part of a broader recalibration of India’s fuel efficiency norms as policymakers seek to balance electrification with other cleaner fuel pathways. Any revision in the framework could influence automakers’ product strategies, with a greater focus on a mix of electric, flex-fuel and other low-emission technologies.