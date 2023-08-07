Citroen C3 Aircross review: A promising mid-size SUV, but there is still room for some improvement

Citroen India is gearing up to introduce the highly anticipated C3 Aircross SUV, expanding its offerings alongside the C5 Aircross SUV, C3 hatchback, and eC3 EV in the Indian market. This move aims to capture a wider audience and establish a stronger presence in the competitive SUV segment.

The forthcoming Citroen C3 Aircross is poised to contend with prominent rivals including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and Renault Triber. This underlines Citroen's strategic approach to provide an appealing alternative in the market.

Boasting an impressive array of features, the Citroen C3 Aircross is primed to make a statement. Notable highlights encompass a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), and an electric sunroof. Safety is paramount with dual airbags, ABS, ESP, hill hold control, and TPMS among the comprehensive suite of protective measures.

Powering the C3 Aircross is a spirited 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine delivering 110 bhp and 190 Nm torque. This energetic powerplant is paired with a refined 6-speed manual gearbox, promising a dynamic driving experience while achieving an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.5 kmpl.

Enthusiasts and potential buyers can anticipate the revelation of pricing details in October 2023, marking a significant milestone in Citroen's journey in India. Bookings are set to commence soon thereafter, with eager customers eagerly awaiting deliveries following the launch.

Positioned as the second entrant from Citroen's C-Cubed platform, the C3 Aircross showcases an expansive interior design and an impressive 511-liter boot capacity in its seven-seater configuration. This spaciousness amplifies its utility and sets it apart from its rivals, ensuring ample room for passengers and cargo alike.

The C3 Aircross triumphs with its torque-rich 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that offers a thrilling performance across the power spectrum. The seamless 6-speed manual gearbox further enhances the driving engagement, making every journey a spirited affair.

While the SUV shines in various aspects, it does exhibit some limitations. Keyless ignition, a central unlock button, and powered seats are conspicuously absent, potentially affecting the convenience and modernity factor for discerning buyers.

The audio system, comprising four speakers and two tweeters, fulfills basic entertainment needs but may not meet the expectations of audiophiles seeking a more immersive experience.

Additionally, certain advanced features, such as side & curtain airbags, ISOFIX anchors, sunroof, climate control, wireless charging, cruise control, and rear AC vents, are not available. The absence of an automatic transmission option at launch might also influence the purchasing decision of prospective buyers.

Furthermore, concerns linger over the SUV's long-term reliability and after-sales service quality, partly due to the nascent dealer network. This uncertainty underscores the need for Citroen to establish a robust support infrastructure to ensure customer satisfaction and confidence in their ownership experience.

In summary, the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV represents a significant stride by the automaker to carve a niche in India's mid-size SUV market. Its compelling attributes, coupled with a few areas of improvement, make it a contender worth considering for those seeking a balance of style, utility, and driving pleasure in their automotive journey. As the curtain rises on its pricing and availability in the coming months, Citroen aims to make a resounding impact with the C3 Aircross as a noteworthy addition to their lineup.

Also read: India's auto retail sales surged by 10% YoY in May: FADA Report

Also read: TVS Motor Q1 FY24 results: Net Profit jumps 46% to Rs 468 crore; revenue up 20%