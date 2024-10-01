EQS SUV 580 Review : Mercedes-Benz’s latest powerhouse in India’s luxury EV market

Mercedes-Benz India has made significant strides in the luxury electric vehicle (EV) market with the introduction of the EQS SUV 580 4Matic. Priced at Rs 1.41 crore (ex-showroom), this flagship model is not only the pinnacle of the EQ series but also the second electric vehicle from Mercedes to be assembled in India, following the EQS sedan. Despite its premium price, the EQS SUV offers compelling value in the luxury EV space.

Design and Aerodynamics

The EQS SUV 580, available in the AMG Line trim, embodies sleek, aerodynamic design – a necessity for electric vehicles aiming for maximum efficiency. With a drag coefficient of just 0.26 Cd, the EQS SUV’s fluid, curvaceous shape ensures a balance between form and function. Its bold front grille, adorned with the iconic Mercedes-Benz emblem and framed by miniature three-pointed stars, creates a modern and sophisticated look.

At 5,136 mm in length, the EQS SUV sits atop 21-inch alloy wheels and features a smooth, streamlined silhouette. The illuminated metal-finished side step board and flush door handles enhance the SUV’s aerodynamic profile while contributing to its overall premium aesthetic. The rear design is understated yet elegant, featuring intricate LED light clusters and a chrome bumper insert for added flair. The use of adjustable air suspension ensures that this large SUV can handle both urban environments and rougher terrains with ease.

Interior and Technology

Inside, the EQS SUV’s cabin is a masterclass in luxury and technology. Dominating the dashboard is the 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, a signature feature in high-end Mercedes electric models. This massive display is actually three separate screens housed under one continuous piece of black glass, spanning from pillar to pillar. The interface is intuitive, featuring sharp, high-resolution graphics and a well-thought-out menu that makes it easy to operate.

As expected, the interior quality is nothing short of top-class. The blend of metal, wood, and leather creates an ambiance of refined luxury. The EQS SUV comes packed with features, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a premium 15-speaker Burmester 3D sound system, and a comprehensive safety suite with nine airbags and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). While the cabin is undeniably high-tech, the touch-sensitive steering wheel controls remain somewhat frustrating, as they can be less responsive than physical buttons.

The EQS SUV offers seating for up to seven passengers across three rows, though the third row is better suited for children or occasional use. Access to the third row is somewhat limited, as the second-row seats don’t fold fully flat, but the rear offers ample cargo space when the third row is not in use. Additionally, the second-row seats can be folded down electrically via buttons in the trunk, further expanding luggage capacity.

Performance and Handling

Under the hood, the EQS SUV 580 4Matic is powered by dual motors, delivering a combined output of 536 bhp and 858 Nm of torque. This all-wheel-drive system ensures impressive acceleration and handling, with the SUV offering three driving modes – Eco, City, and Sport. Despite its size and weight, the EQS SUV feels surprisingly agile, thanks to its rear-axle steering system, which allows the rear wheels to pivot by up to 10 degrees. This makes tight urban maneuvers and parking significantly easier.

One of the standout features of the EQS SUV is its air suspension, which adapts to road conditions and ensures a smooth ride, even on rough surfaces. In Comfort mode, the suspension provides a soft, cushioned ride, while Sport mode firms things up for more responsive handling. Despite its rapid acceleration, the EQS SUV remains remarkably stable and composed, even at high speeds.

Range and Charging

Mercedes claims an ARAI-certified range of 809 km for the EQS SUV 580, though real-world driving conditions are expected to deliver a range closer to 600 km. This is still more than enough for most long-distance trips, offering peace of mind for drivers concerned about range anxiety. Charging the EQS SUV is relatively quick, with a 200 kW DC fast charger taking the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 31 minutes. For home charging, the standard 22 kW AC charger will take around 6 hours and 25 minutes to fully charge the battery.

Ride Comfort and Refinement

One of the most impressive aspects of the EQS SUV 580 is its overall refinement. The cabin is incredibly quiet, with road, tire, and wind noise virtually eliminated. The electric motors produce no audible whine, and even the air suspension operates silently, creating a serene driving experience. This level of quiet luxury is something few competitors can match, making the EQS SUV a true standout in its class.

Verdict

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4Matic is an exceptional vehicle that blends luxury, technology, and performance into one impressive package. It addresses the shortcomings of the EQS sedan – namely ground clearance and rear seat comfort – while offering the practicality of an SUV. Its smooth ride, class-leading range, and advanced technology make it an ideal daily driver or weekend road trip companion. At a price of Rs 1.41 crore, the EQS SUV is a remarkable Rs 84 lakh less expensive than the Maybach EQS SUV and only Rs 2 lakh pricier than the smaller EQE SUV, positioning it as an unexpected value proposition in the luxury electric vehicle market.