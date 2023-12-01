Festive sales: Maruti Suzuki sells 164,439 units in November, utility vehicles demand grows

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India has a total of 164,439 units during the festive season in November. The total sales in the month include domestic sales of 136,667 units, sales to other OEM of 4,822 units and exports of 22,950 units. This was a 3.39 per cent rise in sales from 159,044 units sold in the year-ago month.

The sales were not as expected by the analysts. Sharekhan had predicted Maruti sales to touch 182,000 units in November. Nomura estimated Maruti would sell 1.67 lakh units.

Overall domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 1,34,158 units last month as compared to 1,32,395 units in November 2022, a growth of 1.33 per cent, it added.

Utility vehicle sales, comprising Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, and XL6, were higher at 49,016 units last month as against 32,563 units in the same period a year ago.

Sales of entry-level mini cars, comprising the Alto and S-Presso, were lower at 9,959 units as compared to 18,251 units in the same month last year.

Sales of compact cars, including models such as the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR, were lower at 64,679 units in November 2023 as compared to 72,844 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

The mid-sized sedan Ciaz clocked just 278 units last month as compared to 1,554 units in November 2022, while sales of its van Eeco were higher at 10,226 units as against 7,183 units in the year-ago month.

Last month, Maruti Suzuki India announced that it had recorded its best-ever monthly volume at nearly 200,000 units on the back of a robust domestic performance by models in the compact and utility vehicle (UV) segments, and impressive exports.

The country's largest carmaker sold 199,217 units cumulatively, which includes wholesale despatches in the domestic market and overseas shipments.

On Tuesday, the company said that it has planned to increase the prices of its cars in January 2024.

"...... has planned to increase the prices of its cars in January, 2024 on account of increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and increased commodity prices," the company said.

While the company makes maximum efforts to reduce cost and offset the increase, it may have to pass on some increase to the market.

This price increase shall vary across models, the company added.

On November 24, the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting, has approved the allotment of 1,23,22,514 equity shares of the company to Suzuki Motor Corporation on a preferential basis.