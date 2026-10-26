From Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.99 lakh: What the new Hyundai Bayon offers buyers

The SUV is powered by a four-cylinder, 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine that produces 115 PS and 143.8 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual gearbox and an iVT automatic. Hyundai says it has sold more than six lakh vehicles equipped with this engine in India since 2020.

Read More: Hyundai's AI-powered Bayon SUV launched at Rs 9.99 lakh; CNG model to arrive in January

Hyundai Bayon: What do the variants offer?

The Bayon range comprises seven trims, with the HX2 positioned as the entry-level variant and the HX10 at the top. The manual gearbox is available across all seven variants, while the automatic option starts with the HX5.

The HX2 offers the most affordable entry point into the range. The HX3 and HX3+ are the next steps in the manual line-up, while the HX5 is the first variant available with an automatic transmission. The HX6, HX8 and HX10 occupy the upper end of the range, with prices increasing alongside their premium positioning.

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Connected-car navigation, AI assistant and dual screens

One of the Bayon’s key technology highlights is the first generative AI voice assistant offered in a Hyundai Motor India vehicle. With intelligence from Perplexity and voice AI powered by SoundHound AI, the system is designed to respond to natural-language requests and provide information on travel itineraries, weather, hotels, restaurants, news and sports. The assistant currently supports English.

The connected-car navigation cockpit, powered by NVIDIA technology, combines two 12.3-inch curved panoramic displays. The package includes more than 70 Hyundai Bluelink connected features, over-the-air updates for up to 19 controllers, more than 500 embedded voice commands, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a Bose premium sound system. Hyundai is also offering a complimentary three-year Bluelink subscription.

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Safety features: Level 2 ADAS and six airbags

The Bayon is equipped with Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 Pro advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), offering 23 driver-assistance features. The package includes Highway Driving Assist, navigation-based smart cruise control, a surround-view monitor and a blind-spot view monitor.

Hyundai says the SUV offers more than 80 advanced safety features overall, with over 35 fitted as standard across all variants. Standard equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assist control, a rollover sensor and a high-line tyre-pressure monitoring system.

Comfort, space and practicality

The Bayon’s equipment list includes ventilated front seats, an eight-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger and a 60:40 split-folding rear seat. It also offers two-step reclining rear seats and a rear centre armrest with cupholders.

Boot capacity is rated at 505 litres, while the SUV has a 2,600 mm wheelbase. It measures 4,245 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and 1,605 mm in height, including the roof rails. Ground clearance stands at 205 mm.

On the outside, the Bayon features H-Edge LED daytime running lights and tail-lamps, dual LED projector headlamps, geometric wheel arches, roof rails and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The cabin has a black-and-olive-grey dual-tone theme, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting and a D-cut steering wheel.

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Engine and transmission

The naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine develops 115 PS at 6,300 rpm and 143.8 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The six-speed manual caters to buyers who prefer a conventional gearbox, while the iVT automatic adds Dash Boost Mode for sharper responses and Sporty Drive Tech for more engaging acceleration.

The SUV also offers Eco, Normal and Sport drive modes, steering-mounted drive-mode controls, paddle shifters and an idle stop-and-go system.

Hyundai has announced the Bayon for India and select international markets. The company says the SUV will be manufactured in India and exported to more than 50 markets worldwide.

The Bayon is Hyundai’s first SUV to feature an in-built generative AI voice assistant along with Level 2 ADAS.

