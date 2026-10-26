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Australia visa rules change from October 26: India faces new biometric requirements

Australia visa rules change from October 26: India faces new biometric requirements

Applicants whose visa applications have already been submitted will not be affected by the new requirements.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 5:55 PM IST
Australia visa rules change from October 26: India faces new biometric requirementsThe biometric information will be collected, stored and managed in accordance with Australian legislation and applicable local laws.

Indians applying for an Australian visa may now have to provide their fingerprints and a facial image as part of the visa application process. The expanded biometric requirements take effect from October 26, 2026, and apply to new visa applications submitted from today, according to Australian High Commission.

Australia is expanding biometric collection requirements to nearly 60 countries, including India, as part of its efforts to maintain a secure, efficient and trusted visa system.

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Not every visa applicant will necessarily have to provide biometrics. The Department of Home Affairs will inform applicants if biometrics are required and provide instructions on how to complete the process.

Depending on their individual circumstances, applicants may be asked to visit an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre (ABCC) in person or provide their biometrics digitally through the Australian Immi App.

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Eligible applicants who have previously provided their biometrics at an ABCC and hold a valid passport may be able to use the Australian Immi App to provide their biometrics at no cost.

The expanded biometric requirements will apply only to new visa applications lodged from October 26, 2026.

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Applicants whose visa applications have already been submitted will not be affected by the new requirements.

Australia does not expect the new biometric requirements to affect visa processing times, provided applicants complete any biometric requirements promptly.

The biometric information will be collected, stored and managed in accordance with Australian legislation and applicable local laws. The Australian government said privacy and data protection safeguards will apply to the handling of the information.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 26, 2026 5:55 PM IST
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