Australia visa rules change from October 26: India faces new biometric requirements

Not every visa applicant will necessarily have to provide biometrics. The Department of Home Affairs will inform applicants if biometrics are required and provide instructions on how to complete the process.

Depending on their individual circumstances, applicants may be asked to visit an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre (ABCC) in person or provide their biometrics digitally through the Australian Immi App.

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Eligible applicants who have previously provided their biometrics at an ABCC and hold a valid passport may be able to use the Australian Immi App to provide their biometrics at no cost.

The expanded biometric requirements will apply only to new visa applications lodged from October 26, 2026.

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Applicants whose visa applications have already been submitted will not be affected by the new requirements.

Australia does not expect the new biometric requirements to affect visa processing times, provided applicants complete any biometric requirements promptly.

The biometric information will be collected, stored and managed in accordance with Australian legislation and applicable local laws. The Australian government said privacy and data protection safeguards will apply to the handling of the information.