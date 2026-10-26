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Five key changes in Annual Survey of Unincorporated Enterprises from FY28. What are they?

Five key changes in Annual Survey of Unincorporated Enterprises from FY28. What are they?

Based on internal discussions and suggestions from stakeholders, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has proposed five key changes to the annual exercise that measures the number of informal sector firms in the country, their productivity and job creation amongst various parameters

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 5:26 PM IST
Five key changes in Annual Survey of Unincorporated Enterprises from FY28. What are they?Govt Plans Major Changes in Informal Sector Survey for 2027-28 Including Women Entrepreneurs and Energy Data (Photo: AI)

In a bid to bring more granular data on India’s informal sector firms, the government is planning several changes in the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises for the year 2027-28, changing the timing of the exercise to a financial year basis, including pointed questions on investments and women entrepreneurs.

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Based on internal discussions and suggestions from stakeholders, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has proposed five key changes to the annual exercise that measures the number of informal sector firms in the country, their productivity and job creation amongst various parameters.

Read More: WPI inflation surges to 11.39%: How high oil prices are complicating India's inflation outlook

For starters, the ASUSE 2027-28 is proposed to be conducted from April 2027 to March 2028, aligning the survey period with the financial year and in sync with other enterprise surveys like the Annual Survey of Industries and the Annual Survey of Incorporated Services Sector Enterprises.

Further, for the first time, it will include questions to capture gender-specific constraints faced by female entrepreneurs in operating and managing their establishments.

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“These questions aim to improve the availability of information on the challenges women entrepreneurs face in the unincorporated sector,” said the MOSPI in a statement on Monday, adding that such information can support a better understanding of the constraints faced by female-led enterprises and provide a useful evidence base for examining the factors affecting their business operations.

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Additional questions will be included to capture the different sources of electricity used by establishments. “This will provide a more comprehensive picture of the energy-use patterns of enterprises in the unincorporated sector,” it said.

The survey will also include a new question to capture investment in fixed assets over a longer reference period than that covered in the existing schedule. This is expected to provide a broader perspective on the investment trajectory of establishments, the ministry said. Further, it can help in examining investment activity beyond the period captured by the existing question and can provide additional insights into the investment behaviour and business outlook of establishments.

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Based on a request from the Ministry of Textiles, the next survey will also include two questions to identify handloom, power-loom and handicraft establishments. “The proposed questions are intended to facilitate the identification of establishments engaged in these activities within the survey framework,  MOSPI explained.

With the informal sector contributing about 45% to the Indian economy, ASUSE provides information on the characteristics and economic operations of unincorporated establishments and contributes to the availability of data for economic analysis, policy formulation and national accounting purposes.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 5:26 PM IST
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