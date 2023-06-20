scorecardresearch
Govt proposes no hike in third party motor insurance for FY24

According to the draft notification, the third-party premium rates for popular and economic cars remain unchanged at Rs 2,094, and for SUVs, it also remains the same at Rs 7,897.

The ministry, in its notification, has proposed discounts in various classes of vehicles in the base premium for third party insurance for unlimited liability, which could be a jolt for the insurance industry

In what could be a relief for vehicle owners, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed no hike for third party motor insurance, as per a draft notification. 

The ministry, in its notification, has proposed discounts in various classes of vehicles in the base premium for third party insurance for unlimited liability, which could be a jolt for the insurance industry. 

A discount of 15 per cent has been proposed for educational institution buses, discount of 50 per cent has been proposed for a private car registered as vintage car. A discount of 15 per cent and 7.5 per cent has been proposed for electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles, respectively. 

Further, a reduction of about 6.5 per cent in the base premium rate has been proposed for 3-wheeled passenger carrying vehicles. 

The proposed basic premium for auto-rickshaws in 2023-24 is Rs 2,371, which represents a 6.8 per cent reduction from the current rate of Rs 2,539. 

As for e-rickshaws, the proposed basic premium is Rs 1,539, whereas the current rate stands at Rs 1,648. 

According to the draft notification, the third-party premium rates for popular and economic cars remain unchanged at Rs 2,094, and for SUVs, it also remains the same at Rs 7,897. 

Published on: Jun 20, 2023, 6:04 PM IST
