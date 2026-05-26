Here’s what EV owners can do if housing societies stop charger installation in basement parking

As electric vehicle (EV) ownership rises in India, a growing number of apartment residents are running into an unexpected roadblock: their own housing societies. Across cities, EV buyers say resident welfare associations (RWAs) and cooperative housing societies are delaying or refusing permission to install chargers in basement parking areas, often citing fire risks or lack of clear rules.

Advertisement

However, legally, residents are not entirely without rights.

According to Anupam Varma, Partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors, installation of EV chargers in residential basements is broadly permitted under India’s current regulatory framework, though subject to multiple approvals and safety conditions.

The clearest backing comes from the power ministry’s 2024 Guidelines for Installation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure. These explicitly state that residents can install private EV charging stations in their designated parking spaces, with electricity supplied either through their existing meter or a separate sub-meter.

The rules also encourage residential societies to earmark a part of their parking capacity for EV charging infrastructure.

However, the issue gets complicated because electricity and building regulations fall under both central and state jurisdictions. EV charging installations must comply with state-specific building bye laws, fire safety regulations, and electricity distribution norms.

Advertisement

What this means in practice

What this means in practice is that a resident cannot simply install a charger unilaterally.

Varma says EV owners typically need approvals from the local electricity distribution company (DISCOM), the housing society, and in some cases the fire department. Installations must also comply with the Central Electricity Authority’s 2023 safety regulations and state electricity supply codes.

Housing societies, meanwhile, derive authority from court rulings governing common areas in residential buildings. A landmark judgment by the Supreme Court of India in the Nahalchand Laloochand case held that parking areas and common amenities become society property after registration, giving RWAs a say over modifications in parking spaces.

Still, some states have moved toward making approvals easier for residents. In Maharashtra, for instance, RWAs are required to issue a no-objection certificate within seven days if safety norms and state EV charging procedures are met.

Advertisement

The bigger challenge

The bigger challenge now is fire safety concerns.

Authorities have grown increasingly cautious after several EV fire incidents globally and in India. In October 2025, the Bureau of Indian Standards proposed amendments to the National Building Code that could restrict parking and charging of EVs and hybrids in basements of residential and commercial buildings.

Separately, the Haryana Fire Department recently restricted the use of basements for EV charging stations, a move that is affecting apartment residents in cities like Gurugram and Faridabad. Following this, the Haryana government proposed amendments to Haryana Building Code 2017 to promote green mobility. The state government has proposed making electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure mandatory across residential and commercial buildings.

For EV owners facing resistance from housing societies, Varma says the practical path is to focus on compliance rather than confrontation. This includes obtaining DISCOM approvals, ensuring load requirements are assessed properly, especially for fast chargers, demonstrating compliance with fire and electrical safety rules and seeking written responses from societies if approvals are denied.

The debate is likely to intensify as EV adoption rises faster than residential infrastructure upgrades.