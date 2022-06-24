Hero launches new Passion XTec with host of advanced features; Details here

Hero MotoCorp, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, announced the release of its new Passion XTec model on Friday.

The new Passion XTec will be offered at Hero MotoCorp shops nationwide in the range of Rs. 74,590 - 78,990 (disc variant), according to the company's press release. In keeping with the brand’s dependability among consumers, the company also announced a 5-year warranty for the Passion XTec.

According to the company release, the brand-new Hero Passion XTec is the perfect synthesis of style, safety, connectivity, and comfort. A few of the many features on the motorcycle include the first-in-segment projector LED headlamp, a full-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, SMS and call alerts, a real-time mileage indicator, a low-fuel indicator, and side-stand engine cut-off, and a service reminder. These innovative features not only help the Passion XTec stand out among competitors in the sector but also help in increasing customer confidence in the Passion brand of Hero MotoCorp, the company’s statement read.

Furthermore, the company stated that the new PassionXTec was developed with the needs of today's generation in mind. The new 110cc Passion XTec is a performance-focused, robust motorcycle that is packed with convenience, safety, and utility features that work together to provide a convenient riding experience.

Among other things, the motorcycle is fitted with a 110cc BS-VI-certified engine that produces an impressive 9 BHP at 7500 rpm and 9.79 NM at 5000 rpm for a high-performance ride. The engine is also equipped with patented i3S technology for enhanced fuel efficiency. In addition, the bike includes a "Side-stand Engine cut-off," a side-stand visual indicator, and choices for disc brakes and a Combi Braking System (CBS) for better handling, all of which contribute to the safety of its users. Lastly, in addition to chromed 3D branding and rim tape that raise the bike's premium appeal, the bike is also equipped with LED headlights that have a 12 per cent longer beam than the standard halogen bulb, a first for the segment, according to the details shared by the company.

Commenting on the launch of the new model, Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning at Hero MotoCorp said, “The Passion XTec with its new features and a smart design is a compelling product that will excite the country’s youth. Our range of ‘XTec’ products such as the Splendor+ XTec, Glamour 125 XTec, Pleasure+ 110 XTec and Destini 125 XTec have received an overwhelming response from customers and we expect the Passion XTec to continue this trend.”

Also commenting on the launch of the Passion XTec, the Chief Growth Officer at Hero MotoCorp, Ranjivjit Singh, said, “The Hero Passion is an iconic brand and enjoys massive customer trust for over a decade. With its new style and new attitude, the Passion XTec will appeal to the new age riders and with the latest technology features, it will set the benchmark for the segment. We are certain that the Passion XTec will enable us to further consolidate our leadership in the country’s motorcycle segment.”

