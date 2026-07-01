Hero MotoCorp to set up second parts plant in Tirupati; announces ₹3,200-crore investment

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for its second Global Parts Centre (GPC) in Tirupati. This landmark facility, representing an investment of over Rs 750 crore, serves as the foundation of an expansive Rs 3,200 crore-plus investment roadmap.

The investment is aimed at transforming Tirupati into a world-class manufacturing and electric mobility hub, while strengthening Hero MotoCorp’s global supply chain and reinforcing India’s position in the automotive and EV ecosystem.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said Hero MotoCorp's decision to establish the Global Parts Centre in Tirupati reflected the state's investor-friendly policies, robust infrastructure and focus on ease of doing business.

“Over the years, Hero MotoCorp's presence has generated thousands of jobs, strengthened local supply chains, enhanced skills, and accelerated economic growth across Rayalaseema and Andhra Pradesh. We are delighted to see this partnership grow even stronger,” said Naidu.

Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal said the project underscored the company's belief that business growth and nation-building go hand in hand.

"The foundation stone of our second Global Parts Centre in Tirupati marks an important milestone in our journey and reflects our deep confidence in India's future and Andhra Pradesh's vision for growth," Munjal said.

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He added that the investment would strengthen the company's global supply chain, support its international expansion, and reinforce its commitment to manufacturing in India for domestic and global markets.

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Munjal also dedicated the project to the legacy of Hero MotoCorp founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, noting that the foundation stone was laid on his 103rd birth anniversary.

According to the company, the upcoming Global Parts Centre will serve as a strategic hub for managing domestic and international spare parts operations. Hero MotoCorp also highlighted that its entire electric vehicle portfolio is designed, engineered, and manufactured at its Tirupati facility.

With the proposed investments, the company's annual production capacity at the Tirupati plant is expected to increase to between 1.2 million and 1.5 million units, further strengthening the city's position as a key manufacturing centre for future mobility in India.

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The expansion is expected to generate around 4,000 employment opportunities. Beyond employment, this Global Parts Centre will act as an economic catalyst to deliver sustained benefits in the region.

