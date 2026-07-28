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CJP warns of fresh nationwide protests if Centre fails to honour July 25 assurances

CJP warns of fresh nationwide protests if Centre fails to honour July 25 assurances

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has warned that it will restart its nationwide protest movement if the Centre fails to honour its July 25 assurances to withdraw FIRs against peaceful protesters. The party also raised concerns over a Supreme Court interim order, saying it could undermine the commitments made by the government.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 11:05 PM IST
CJP warns of fresh nationwide protests if Centre fails to honour July 25 assurancesThe warning comes just days after the party suspended its nationwide Gen-Z protests on July 25 following talks with the Centre and the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday warned that it would resume its nationwide protest movement if the Centre fails to fulfil its July 25 assurances to withdraw FIRs against protesters and ensure that no participant in the student-led agitation faces punitive action.

In a statement, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the deadline given to the government to implement these commitments expires on Tuesday. He alleged that recent developments have raised doubts over whether the assurances would be honoured.

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"If the commitments are not fulfilled, the Cockroach Janta Party will have no option but to restart its nationwide protest to protect the students and young people who participated in the movement. A government that breaks its word cannot expect the youth to remain silent," the statement said.

The warning comes just days after the party suspended its nationwide Gen-Z protests on July 25 following talks with the Centre and the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. According to the CJP, it called off the agitation after receiving assurances that FIRs against peaceful protesters would be withdrawn and participants would not face direct or indirect action.

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CJP raises concerns over Supreme Court order

The party also expressed concern over an interim order passed by the Supreme Court in a batch of PILs related to the protests. According to the CJP, the order allows governments to continue with existing FIRs and investigations, which it claims contradicts the Centre's assurances.

"It was on the strength of that solemn assurance, and in complete good faith, that the Cockroach Janta Party called off its nationwide protest," Das said.

The party alleged that the Centre and BJP-ruled states could rely on the court's interim order to continue legal proceedings against protesters. It also questioned why government lawyers did not oppose the direction despite being aware of the commitments made during negotiations with the CJP, which reportedly continued until late Monday night.

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Calling the development "wholly unacceptable," the party said public assurances given to thousands of students should not be weakened through subsequent legal proceedings.

Demands government place assurances before Supreme Court

The CJP urged the Centre and BJP/NDA-ruled state governments to inform the Supreme Court about the assurances given on July 25. It argued that the court should be made aware of the commitments that formed the basis for suspending the nationwide agitation.

The party further maintained that the interim order does not prevent governments from withdrawing FIRs or deciding not to pursue cases against peaceful protesters, citing Bihar and Assam as examples where such action has been taken.

Reiterating its demands, the CJP called on the government to withdraw all FIRs, ensure that no protester faces future punitive action and honour both the letter and spirit of its July 25 assurances. It warned that if these commitments are not fulfilled by the end of Tuesday, it will resume nationwide protests.

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Published on: Jul 28, 2026 11:05 PM IST
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