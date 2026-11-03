Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
Odisha targets 74% non-fossil energy mix by 2047, bets on floating solar and storage expansion

Odisha targets 74% non-fossil energy mix by 2047, bets on floating solar and storage expansion

State sees 50 GW floating solar and 30 GW pumped storage potential; ₹16,000 crore approved for transmission upgrades.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aishwarya Patil
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 7:24 PM IST
Odisha targets 74% non-fossil energy mix by 2047, bets on floating solar and storage expansionOdisha has already deployed around 1,000 MW of floating solar projects and is looking to scale up capacity in the coming years.

The Government of Odisha has set a target of powering 74% of its energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2047, as the state accelerates investments in renewable energy, grid infrastructure and energy storage to support the future demand growth.

Speaking at an industry event, Vishal Kumar Dev, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy), Government of Odisha, said the state is aiming to steadily increase the share of clean energy in its overall power mix, with an interim goal of achieving a 52:48 split between non-fossil and fossil fuel-based infrastructure.

Advertisement

The state has identified significant renewable energy opportunities, including about 50 GW of floating solar potential and nearly 30 GW of pumped storage capacity, which are expected to play a critical role in Odisha's long-term energy transition strategy.

Dev said Odisha's natural resource base and fiscal position provide it with a strong foundation for the shift. "Odisha is blessed with a surplus of revenue, power and water," he said.

To support the transition, the state is investing heavily in power infrastructure. According to Dev, a part of the state's revenue surplus of around ₹33,000 crore is being channelled into infrastructure creation and capital expenditure, while the government has already approved investments of ₹16,000 crore for modernising and strengthening transmission networks.

Advertisement

The state is also focusing on solutions that can help manage the intermittency of renewable power. Dev said Agri-PV, or the integration of solar power generation with agricultural activities, could help bridge emerging power storage gaps as renewable energy deployment expands.

Odisha has already deployed around 1,000 MW of floating solar projects and is looking to scale up capacity in the coming years. The state has also attracted interest from major renewable energy developers, including Tata Power and ACME Solar, which are setting up projects in the region.

With large untapped renewable resources, transmission upgrades underway and a growing pipeline of clean energy projects, Odisha is positioning itself as a key player in India's energy transition while seeking to meet rising industrial and economic demand through low-carbon sources.

Follow us on +Follow us on

Published on: Nov 3, 2026 7:24 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more