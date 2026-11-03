Odisha targets 74% non-fossil energy mix by 2047, bets on floating solar and storage expansion

The state has identified significant renewable energy opportunities, including about 50 GW of floating solar potential and nearly 30 GW of pumped storage capacity, which are expected to play a critical role in Odisha's long-term energy transition strategy.

Dev said Odisha's natural resource base and fiscal position provide it with a strong foundation for the shift. "Odisha is blessed with a surplus of revenue, power and water," he said.

To support the transition, the state is investing heavily in power infrastructure. According to Dev, a part of the state's revenue surplus of around ₹33,000 crore is being channelled into infrastructure creation and capital expenditure, while the government has already approved investments of ₹16,000 crore for modernising and strengthening transmission networks.

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The state is also focusing on solutions that can help manage the intermittency of renewable power. Dev said Agri-PV, or the integration of solar power generation with agricultural activities, could help bridge emerging power storage gaps as renewable energy deployment expands.

Odisha has already deployed around 1,000 MW of floating solar projects and is looking to scale up capacity in the coming years. The state has also attracted interest from major renewable energy developers, including Tata Power and ACME Solar, which are setting up projects in the region.

With large untapped renewable resources, transmission upgrades underway and a growing pipeline of clean energy projects, Odisha is positioning itself as a key player in India's energy transition while seeking to meet rising industrial and economic demand through low-carbon sources.