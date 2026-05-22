Honda City facelift & ZR-V eHEV SUV launch in India: New design, hybrid tech, premium features

Honda Cars launches today: Honda Cars India is set for a major product showcase today as the automaker launches the updated 2026 Honda City facelift along with the all-new Honda ZR-V eHEV SUV in the Indian market. While the facelifted City gets a sharper design and feature upgrades, the ZR-V eHEV marks Honda’s return to the premium SUV segment in India.

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The updated Honda City facelift is expected to receive one of its biggest cosmetic updates in recent years. Recent leaks and spy shots have already revealed several exterior changes, including a redesigned front bumper, a revised grille, smoked LED headlamps, and a new connected LED light bar that will function as daytime running lights (DRLs).

The sedan is also expected to get upgraded projector LED headlamps along with new styling elements aimed at giving the City a sportier and more premium appearance. A front-mounted camera spotted below the Honda logo suggests the inclusion of a 360-degree camera setup and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Inside the cabin, the overall dashboard layout is expected to remain familiar, though Honda is likely to introduce a larger touchscreen infotainment system with updated software. The sedan will continue to offer features such as wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, and premium cabin elements.

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With the updated styling and additional features, the new Honda City facelift is expected to command a price hike of around ₹20,000 to ₹50,000 depending on the chosen variant and powertrain option.

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Currently, the Honda City is priced between ₹12 lakh and ₹16.07 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), while the price difference between manual and automatic variants stands at nearly ₹1 lakh.

Despite the growing dominance of SUVs in the Indian market, the Honda City continues to remain one of the strongest contenders in the mid-size sedan segment. The sedan competes against rivals such as the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.

Alongside the City facelift, Honda is also launching the all-new Honda ZR-V eHEV SUV today. The premium SUV will arrive in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and will become Honda’s flagship SUV offering in the country. The ZR-V eHEV will sit above the Honda Elevate in the company’s lineup.

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Globally, the Honda ZR-V features a sleek and sporty design with sharp LED headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs, and an illuminated Honda logo integrated into the grille. The SUV also gets chrome detailing, sporty bumper elements, functional air vents, and a honeycomb-pattern lower air intake.

The India-spec model is expected to retain most of these design highlights. The SUV also gets a coupe-inspired silhouette, panoramic sunroof, and flush roof rails, adding to its premium appeal.

In terms of dimensions, the Honda ZR-V measures 4,568 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, and 1,620 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,657 mm and ground clearance of 180 mm. The SUV also offers a 390-litre boot space and is expected to come with 17-inch to 19-inch alloy wheels depending on the variant.

Inside, the Honda ZR-V eHEV is expected to feature a premium dual-tone cabin, layered dashboard design, large touchscreen infotainment system, 10.2-inch digital driver’s display, wireless charging, and dual-zone climate control.