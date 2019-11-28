Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Check out design, specs, mileage and price

Honda has recently revealed the new fifth-generation City sedan in Thailand. Hyundai, meanwhile, had unveiled the new Verna in China a few weeks ago. Both cars, Honda City and Hyundai Verna, are expected to be launched in India in the first half of 2020. The new Honda City is the first major revamp of the series since 2014. The latest Hyundai Verna, on the other hand, is just a facelift with revised interiors and exterior. Both upcoming sedans will be competing against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in India.

Here's a comparison between these three sedans based on price, mileage, features and design.

Design

The 2020 Honda City comes with a redesigned front fascia, similar to that of Honda's new Civic and Accord. In the new City, Honda has retained the outgoing model's silhouette but, at the same time, managed to make the car look much sportier than its predecessor.

On the other hand, the new Hyundai Verna, which is just a facelift of the current model, gets equipped with the new signature cascading front grille along with horizontal chrome slats.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, which was revamped in March 2019, has a wider redesigned grille, sleeker headlamps with LED DRLs, LED fog lamps and redesigned bumper with larger air intakes. The Maruti Ciaz also has 16-inch alloy wheels, which comes with a dual-tone Metallic Pebble Grey finish. At the rear, the car has slightly revised LED taillights.

Additionally, the 2020 Honda City is the longest and widest car of the lot, but Maruti Ciaz has the advantage of the longest wheelbase between the three cars.

Engine (petrol)

The 2020 Honda City will arrive with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which generates 119PS of power and 145Nm of peak torque. The power unit is linked either to a 5-speed manual transmission or CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) gearbox. The 2020 Hyundai Verna gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 115PS of power and 144Nm of peak torque. The car has an option of either 6-speed manual transmission or CVT. Maruti Ciaz has a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 105PS of power and 138Nm of peak torque. The car has an option of either 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission.

The current generation of Honda City, which is the most powerful car in its class, doesn't expect to change its powertrain with the newer model. However, the upcoming 2020 Hyundai Verna, which uses engines from Kia, could come close in terms of performance. However, as far as fuel efficiency goes, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz impresses the most with 21.56kmpl for 5-speed MT and 20.28kmpl for 4-speed AT.

Engine (diesel)

In case of diesel powertrains, If Hyundai decides to use a Kia engine, Verna will have the most powerful engine of the lot. However, Maruti Ciaz is once again the most fuel-efficient of the bunch, boasting a mileage of 28.09kmpl with its 1.5-litre diesel motor and 26.32kmpl with its 1.3-litre diesel engine.

The 2020 Honda City will arrive with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which generates 100PS of power and 200Nm of peak torque. The power unit is linked to a 6-speed manual transmission system. The 2020 Hyundai Verna is expected to get a 1.5-litre diesel engine that churns out 115PS of power and 250Nm of peak torque. The car has an option of either 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

Maruti Ciaz has two options for diesel engine -- a 1.5-litre unit that produces 95PS of power and 225Nm of peak torque, and a 1.3-litre motor that produces 90PS of power and 200Nm of peak torque. The car comes with a 5-speed manual transmission system.

Price

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is currently the least expensive car in the segment. Additionally, 2020 Honda City is expected to take the spot of the most expensive variant of the lot.

The 2020 Honda City is expected to cost between Rs 10 to 15 lakh (ex-showroom), while the 2020 Hyundai Verna's price might fall between Rs 9 to 14 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Ciaz costs between Rs 8.2 lakh to Rs 11.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

