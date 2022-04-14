Honda marks its foray into the hybrid segment with the new City e:HEV

After discontinuing premium models like CR-V and Civic in 2020, Japanese automaker Honda Cars India (HCI) on Thursday launched its first electric hybrid, the new City e-HEV.

This is in tune with the company's global vision to realise carbon neutrality and zero collision fatalities by 2050. In FY22, the company's market share stood at 2.8% after selling 78,011 cars.

HCI has seen its market share slip since 2015 from a peak of 7.26% at 1,92,059 annual sales. Experts say it's because of a lack of SUV portfolio and the company's unsuccessful product strategy in India that it had to bring down the curtain on its oldest factory in Greater Noida two years back. Will the new City e:HEV be able to make the cut?



The company's new sedan comes with advanced hybrid driving technology, connectivity and safety features.

It has a two-motor e-CVT hybrid system connected to a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) with advanced Lithium-ion Battery and an engine linked direct coupling Clutch.

"The discerning Indian customer is looking for a car that offers a perfect amalgamation of technology, safety and features. The City e:HEV combines the sustainable power of hybrid technology, along with unmatched safety standards of Honda SENSING and incredible convenience of Honda Connect. This self-charging hybrid electric car will certainly prove to be a game-changer and the most practical solution in the current technology transition phase towards an electrified future," said Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India.



Tsumura also quashed rumours of Honda's exit from the Indian market saying that the company is planning to expand in the Indian market and not thinking of an exit.

"It is an exciting moment for us as we begin our new age electrification journey in India with our flagship model, New City e:HEV," he added.

The e:HEV electric-hybrid system uses three driving modes: EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive, along with Regeneration mode during deceleration.

The new sedan will also have the company's advanced intelligent safety technology "Honda SENSING" for the first time in India and comes with 37 Honda Connect features.



The company has commenced pre-bookings at Rs 21,000. The expected price of City e:HEV sedan is going to be around Rs 20 lakh and it will compete with Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Skoda Slavia among others.

