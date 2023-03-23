Honda to hike Amaze prices by up to Rs 12,000 from April 1; check details

Honda Cars India aims to raise the prices of its entry level compact sedan Amaze by up to Rs 12,000. The decision to hike prices comes in response to offset the impact of increase in production cost owing to upcoming stricter emission norms from next month.

As per the company, the price increase will vary depending on different trims of the model.

Honda Cars India Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Kunal Behl confirmed to PTI that the company will increase Amaze prices by up to Rs 12,000 with effect from April 1.

"We will increase Amaze prices by up to Rs 12,000 with effect from April 1 to factor in the rise in the production cost due to the upcoming stringent emission norms," he said.

Behl also informed that the prices of Honda Cars India's mid-sized sedan City will remain unchanged.

The Indian automobile industry is currently striving to ensure that their products comply with the second phase of BSVI emission norms.

Starting April 1, all vehicles will be required to have an on-board self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels.

The device will constantly monitor key parts for meeting emission standards such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors to keep a close watch on emissions.

In line with this, Hero MotoCorp recently announced that it will increase prices of its model range by around 2 per cent from next month. Similarly, Tata Motors has announced that it will be increasing the prices of commercial vehicles by up to 5 per cent from April 1, 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it will increase prices of its model range in April to partially offset the impact of "overall inflation and regulatory requirements". The auto major, however, did not share the quantum of the price hike it intends to implement from next month.

(With PTI inputs)

