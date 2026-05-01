How Triber and Kiger are boosting Renault India’s sales

Renault India, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the French automaker Renault Group, has started the financial year 2026-27 on a strong note, registering a year-on-year growth of 108% in April. The company recorded total domestic wholesales of 5,413 units, more than doubling from 2,602 units sold in April 2025.

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The robust performance reflects sustained double‑digit growth witnessed since the launch of the new‑generation Renault Triber and Kiger in September 2025, the French automaker said. Adding to this momentum, the newly launched Renault Duster has received strong market response, with demand picking up in the very first week of the commencement of deliveries in the later part of April, it said.

Responding to the robust growth in demand, the carmaker has been expanding its network. Renault India’s total sales and service touch points have increased to 638.

The French carmaker is targetting annual vehicle and component exports worth 2 billion euros from India by 2030. Renault plans to ramp up its presence in India by expanding its portfolio to seven models by the end of the decade.

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On April 30, Renault Group India approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for approval of a proposed structural realignment of its India operations.

Renault said the proposed realignment is aimed at creating clearer and more focused operating structures. “It envisages the powertrain manufacturing activity being organised as a dedicated powertrain entity within Renault Group India, while vehicle manufacturing and sales operations are brought together under an integrated operating structure,” the carmaker said.