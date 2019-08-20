Hyundai Grand i10 Nios to launch today; check price, features, mileage

India's second largest carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd will launch the Grand i10 Nios today. The Grand i10 Nios is the 3rd generation of the company's 'i10' brand, which will co-exist with Grand i10. With the launch of Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai will expand the portfolio for a much bigger segment of customers. The newest addition in the Hyundai family, Grand i10 Nios has got all new exterior and interior, and will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo, Ford Freestyle and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

You can live stream the launch event of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios here.

The exterior of the New Grand i10 Nios, created by the Hyundai Signature "Cascading Grille", gives wider and stronger appeal to the front while rear low and wide proportioned bumper gives an embracing look with stable and sportier imagery. It has new LED DRLs and redesigned headlamps.

As per reports, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is expected to offer the highest mileage of around 28.4 kmpl (diesel AMT model) in the Indian market. However, the manual transmission variant will give nearly 26.2 kmpl. In the petrol variant, both the manual and AMT ones, of the Grand i10 Nios will provide a mileage of around 20.7 and 20.5 kmpl, respectively.

The name 'Nios', which means more, comes with a completely new exterior design as also a redesigned interior cabin. The car comes with the same 1.2 litre petrol engine that offers a peak power of power of 83 ps and torque of 11.6 kgm. It will also retain the 1.2 litre diesel engine that makes a peak power of 75 ps and torque of 19.4 Kgm. Unlike the market leader and arch rival Maruti, which has said it plans to discontinue diesel variants in its small cars from April 2020 when stricter BS VI emission norms come into effect, Hyundai has said it would continue to sell diesel in all its cars except Santro. The bookings for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are on for just Rs 11,000, and experts believe the car could be priced between Grand i10 and Elite i20, which are being sold in the range of Rs 4.98-Rs 9.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

