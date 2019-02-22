2019 Honda Civic production starts in India ahead of launch: Engine, features, launch date

Premium car manufacturer Honda Cars India has started the production of the next generation of Civic at its Greater Noida facility ahead of the sedan's launch in India. The Civic has been a much-loved model out of Honda's portfolio in India and also the largest selling offering from the company globally. The company is set to unveil the 10th generation of Honda Civic in the country on March 7 to enhance its premium sedan line-up here. It will be first time Honda Civic will be launched with a diesel powertrain in India.

"We are delighted to begin the production of All New Civic which will be launched on Mar 7. Since this has been a highly anticipated launch in India, we are receiving an outstanding response during pre-launch phase. In just 7 days, we have exceeded our expected 3-week pre-booking numbers which is a testament to the excitement the iconic Honda Civic has generated amongst customers," Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Honda Cars India said in a statement.

The next generation Honda Civic comes with a refined design to carry forward the youthful, sleek and sporty look it is known for. In a complete design overhaul, the new Honda Civic will feature a revised front and rear. It will come with LED headlamps with DRLs, LED taillight cluster, 17-inch alloy wheels and an electric sunroof.

For interiors, the new Honda Civic will sport a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, digital instrument cluster, ivory leather seats, dual-zone climate control, remote ignition with push button start and more. On the security front, the 10th generation Civic has been equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, Agile Handling Assist, stability control, hill climb assist, electric parking brake, lane watch camera on the passenger-side ORVM. The car has been given a five-star ASEAN NCAP rating.

For driving power, Honda Civic will come with choice of 1.8-litre i-VTEC Petrol engine coupled with CVT gearbox or 1.6-litre iDTEC turbo engine paired with 6-speed manual transmission. Honda claims that the new Civic offers fuel efficiency of 26.8 kmpl.

