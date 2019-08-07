2019 Hyundai Grand i10 unveiled in India on Wednesday

2019 Hyundai Grand i10: India's second largest carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Wednesday unveiled the first glimpse of the third generation of its hatchback Grand i10 that is set to be launched in India on August 20.

The company has christened the car--Grand i10 Nios, to differentiate it with the existing Grand i10, which will continue to be offered in the market largely for smaller towns and cities.

The name 'NIOS' means more comes with a completely new exterior design as also a redesigned interior cabin. The car comes with the same 1.2 litre petrol engine that offers a peak power of power of 83 ps and torque of 11.6 kgm. It will also retain the 1.2 litre diesel engine that makes a peak power of 75 ps and torque of 19.4 Kgm.

Unlike market leader and arch rival Maruti which has said it plans to discontinue diesel variants in it's small cars from April 2020 when stricter BS VI emission norms come into effect, Hyundai has said it will continue to sell diesel in all it's cars except Santro.

The Grand i10 Nios will also come with an upgraded AMT automatic transmission that will be offered both in the petrol and Diesel versions. Currently a 4 speed automatic transmission variant is offered only with the petrol version of the Grand i10.

"Hyundai Motor India has created benchmarks in Indian automobile industry by introducing Cutting-edge technologies and Best-in-segment world-class products for past 21 years. We are glad to present the All New 3rdGeneration GRAND i10 NIOS, that blends the intrinsic and intuitive beauty of the car with unique design sense constantly changing and fulfilling our customers' expectations," said S S Kim, managing director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

The i10 nameplate was launched by Hyundai back in 2007 and has been a consistent bestseller for the Korean carmaker. It has also been a regular in the top 10 bestselling list of cars in the country since it's launch. It has however suffered a steep decline in sales in the last 12 months due to the slump in the overall market. Car sales in India have declined for nine straight months now and in 12 of the last 13 months. Hyundai believes the new car would help it tide over the crisis.

The exterior look of the New GRAND i10 NIOS created by the Hyundai Signature "Cascading Grille" gives wider and stronger appeal to the front while rear Low and Wide proportioned bumper gives an embracing look with stable and sportier imagery.

The compact yet spacious interiors with upper C pad appearing to be floating on the lower C Pad and the door trim character line flowing into the C pad gives a wider and spacious interior feel.

Hyundai drives Utility Vehicle segment in July; sells 16,234 cars

GST cut brings down prices of EVs; Hyundai Kona cheaper by Rs 1.58 lakh, e-Verito and e-Tigor by Rs 80,000

2019 Honda Civic production starts in India ahead of launch: Engine, features, launch date