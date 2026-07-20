Hyundai Motor India to expand DC fast charging network to 600 stations by 2030

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday said it will more than triple its proprietary DC fast public charging network from 183 stations today to 600 stations by 2030.

“HMIL will more than triple its proprietary DC fast public charging network from 183 stations today to 600 stations by 2030, bringing India's charging infrastructure closer to global benchmarks,” Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, HMIL, said in a statement.

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As Hyundai gears up to enter India’s mass market EV segment by introducing a compact electric SUV this financial year, the automaker, in partnership with leading charge point operators (CPOs) and service providers, is offering access to over 30,000 EV charging points across India through its myHyundai app.

“Through the integration of over 30,000 charging points on the myHyundai app, we are empowering EV users with one of India's largest charging networks accessible through a single platform. Importantly, the platform is open to EV owners across brands, reinforcing HMIL’s commitment to developing India's broader EV ecosystem,” said Garg.

HMIL said its EV charging stations are located at prominent city and highway locations close to eateries and food chains, enabling EV owners to take a break, enjoy a meal or refresh themselves while their vehicles charge.

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Hyundai said users of its myHyundai app can see a unified digital interface platform that provides access to charging facilities within an average radius of 25 km across India, including EV charging facilities across major highways such as Delhi-Gurgaon-Jaipur, Mumbai-Pune-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Ratnagiri-Goa, Chennai-Vellore-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Kurnool-Bengaluru, among others.

Hyundai, like its Japanese rival Maruti Suzuki, currently lacks a mass-market EV model in India. Homegrown carmakers Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Mahindra & Mahindra have such models in their portfolio.

The South Korean carmaker is eyeing volume growth of 8-10% for the financial year 2026-27 on the back of two new sport utility vehicle launches: a mid-size internal-combustion engine (ICE) SUV and a compact electric SUV.