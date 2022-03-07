scorecardresearch
Hyundai Motor, Iveco sign MoU to explore future collaborations

The MoU is a preliminary step in assessing potential cooperations in technology and platforms, encompassing components and systems, Iveco group said.

Italian truck, bus and engine maker Iveco group said on Monday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Motor Company  on March 4 to explore possible collaborations on shared vehicle technology, joint sourcing and mutual supply.

The MoU is a preliminary step in assessing potential cooperations in technology and platforms, encompassing components and systems, the group added in a statement.

The areas of possible mutual interest are electric powertrains and platforms such as fuel-cell systems, vehicle automation and connectivity for commercial vehicles.

 

