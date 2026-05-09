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Mission Divyastra: Why India’s advanced Agni MIRV missile test is a major breakthrough

Mission Divyastra: Why India’s advanced Agni MIRV missile test is a major breakthrough

Elite club entry: The successful trial places India among a select group of countries possessing proven MIRV technology, including the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 9, 2026 8:42 PM IST
Mission Divyastra: Why India’s advanced Agni MIRV missile test is a major breakthroughIndia has also been expanding its ballistic missile defence programme, including interceptor missile tests designed to neutralise hostile missiles inside Earth’s atmosphere. 

India has successfully test-fired an advanced Agni missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, marking a major milestone in the country’s strategic missile programme. 

The test was conducted from Odisha’s Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island under “Mission Divyastra”. According to the Defence Ministry, the missile successfully deployed multiple payloads toward different targets spread across a large geographical area in the Indian Ocean Region. 

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Though the ministry did not officially name the missile variant, a PTI report quoting defence sources said it was the nuclear-capable Agni-5 missile, India’s longest-range ballistic missile with a strike range of around 5,000 km. 

What Is MIRV Technology? 

MIRV stands for Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle. 

Unlike conventional ballistic missiles that carry a single warhead, a MIRV-capable missile can carry several warheads and release them at different targets during the re-entry phase. In simple terms, one missile can strike multiple locations simultaneously. 

This capability makes missile interception significantly more difficult and boosts a country’s strategic deterrence strength. 

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Why is the test important? 

The successful trial places India among a select group of countries possessing proven MIRV technology, including the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom. 

The technology offers several strategic advantages: 

  • A single missile can engage multiple targets 
  • Missile defence systems become harder to penetrate 
  • Nuclear deterrence capability becomes stronger 
  • Fewer missiles are needed for wider strike coverage 

The Defence Ministry said telemetry and tracking systems, including ground and ship-based stations, monitored the missile throughout its flight and confirmed that all mission objectives were met. 

What Is Agni-5? 

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Agni-5 is India’s most advanced long-range ballistic missile publicly known so far. 

Key features include: 

  • Range of up to 5,000 km 
  • Nuclear-capable system 
  • Road-mobile launcher 
  • Advanced guidance and navigation systems 

India’s Agni missile family includes Agni-1 to Agni-5, with ranges varying between 700 km and 5,000 km. 

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What Is Mission Divyastra? 

Mission Divyastra is linked to India’s MIRV missile development programme. The first successful MIRV-equipped Agni-5 trial was conducted in March 2025, while the latest test further validated its multi-payload targeting capability. 

The successful MIRV demonstration strengthens India’s strategic strike capability at a time of evolving regional security challenges. 

India has also been expanding its ballistic missile defence programme, including interceptor missile tests designed to neutralise hostile missiles inside Earth’s atmosphere. 

Published on: May 9, 2026 8:42 PM IST
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