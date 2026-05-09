AI disruption, work pressure pushing BFSI employees towards exit, says report

Rapid AI adoption, rising work pressure and fears around changing job roles are increasing stress levels across India’s Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector, with nearly one in three employees now considering quitting, according to a new report by Great Place To Work India.

The report, titled “People Reality in BFSI – Three Workforce Imperatives,” said the sector is undergoing a major workforce transition as companies accelerate automation and Artificial Intelligence integration while simultaneously facing tighter regulations and financial volatility.

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AI is reshaping jobs

According to the study, AI-driven transformation is changing job structures and skill requirements much faster than many employees can keep up with.

The report found that nearly half of the BFSI workforce now requires reskilling to remain relevant in the evolving industry landscape.

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While banks, insurers and financial firms are aggressively deploying AI tools to improve efficiency and reduce manual work, employees are increasingly worried about whether their existing roles will remain relevant over the next few years.

The study noted that learning and development systems within companies are still lagging behind the pace of workplace transformation.

Balbir Singh, CEO of Great Place To Work India, said the BFSI sector now faces a critical transition period where AI adoption must be balanced with workforce transformation. “Best Workplaces in the BFSI sector have shown resilience and strategic clarity by redesigning roles and strengthening leadership capabilities,” Singh said.

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“The next frontier for BFSI lies in integrating AI adoption with role and skill transformation,” he said.

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30% planning to exit

Growing pressure from operational targets, digital transformation and expanding workloads is also affecting employee retention across the sector.

The report said at least one in three BFSI employees are considering leaving their jobs because of rising workplace stress and rapid industry changes.

Managers and frontline staff were identified among the most affected groups, with many employees reporting higher expectations, heavier workloads and faster adaptation demands.

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AI adoption

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Despite concerns around job disruption, the report found that employees broadly remain positive about AI technology itself.

According to the findings:

83% of employees said they view AI positively

87% believe AI improves efficiency and reduces repetitive manual work

At the same time, AI adoption across the sector is expected to accelerate further.

One in three HR leaders surveyed said their organisations are likely to deploy significantly more AI tools over the next three years.

Industry experts say this could fundamentally reshape several operational and customer-facing roles across banking, insurance and financial services.

Key challenges

The report identified three major workforce priorities for the BFSI industry:

Strengthening leadership capabilities

Aligning AI adoption with role and skill redesign

Expanding learning beyond traditional training programmes

According to the study, employees believe many leaders remain strong on execution and operational management but weaker in areas such as listening, employee appreciation and long-term career development support.

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The report also highlighted a major challenge in workforce learning behaviour.

Nearly 70% of employees said they pursue learning only when it directly supports current job requirements or promotion opportunities.

In contrast, only 7% said they proactively learn new skills for long-term future growth.

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The report suggests that while AI may improve productivity and operational efficiency, companies that fail to reskill employees and manage workplace stress effectively could face rising attrition and talent challenges in the coming years.