Jaguar Land Rover unveils F-Type with new 4-cylinder engine; price starts at Rs 90.93 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the F-TYPE with a new four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine. The F-TYPE now spans from the entry-level four-cylinder model to Jaguar's 322 km/h supercar - the F-TYPE SVR. The all-aluminium sports car comes with the 221 kW 2.0 l turbocharged petrol motor.

According to the luxury car maker, the Ingenium engine contributes to an overall vehicle weight reduction of 52 kg - most of which is over the front axle - which also increases the car's agility. The chassis has also been tuned to complement the new engine and deliver greater steering response, body control and ride comfort.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said: "We are very excited about the introduction of the 2.0 l engine on the F-TYPE. This will make our sportscar brand more accessible to Jaguar fans and customers across the spectrum. Enthusiasts are sure to be thrilled by the appeal of this pure breed F-TYPE with its own unique driving character."

The price of the new car starts at Rs 90.93 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Jaguar F-TYPE 2.0 litre Coupe, while the 2.0 litre Convertible starts from Rs 1.01 crore.

Jaguar vehicles are available in India through 27 authorised outlets in Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Karnal, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Noida, Pune, Raipur, Vijayawada and Surat.