Jeep India launches Compass Trim starting at Rs 21.95 lakh

Jeep India on Monday said it has launched Night Eagle trim of Jeep Compass with price starting at Rs 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The launch of the Compass Night Eagle variant comes as the company has been observing strong demand for the Jeep Compass portfolio, especially for the Trailhawk variant, whose waiting period has now increased to almost four months, the automaker said in a statement.

''The Jeep Compass Night Eagle brings a new level of boldness and elegance with its all-black styling. The high demand for the Trailhawk, which was sold out in two months of the launch, is testimony to the excitement for the Jeep Compass range and we expect to see similar enthusiasm for the Night Eagle,'' Head of Jeep Brand – India Nipun J Mahajan noted.

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle is available with a choice between the 2-litre diesel with a six-speed manual transmission and the 1.4-litre petrol with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

