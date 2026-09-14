JSW Motors readies rugged Combat PHEV SUV for festive launch, likely to get 1,200-km range

The Combat establishes a rugged aesthetic with an upright stance, squarish LED headlamps, aggressive bumpers, roof rails, and massive 20-inch alloy wheels. Modern trail-ready touches include heavy body cladding and a squircle-shaped boot-mounted spare wheel cover. Beyond minor grille adjustments and bespoke badging, the vehicle retains the structural proportions of the global-spec Jetour T2.

Inside, the cabin takes a tech-forward approach featuring a 15.6-inch central infotainment touchscreen, a 10.6-inch digital instrument cluster, and a multi-function four-spoke steering wheel. Equipment expected on higher trims includes:

Panoramic glass sunroof and customised ambient lighting setup

Ventilated, power-adjustable front seats and a 12-speaker audio system

540-degree camera suite combining standard 360-degree views with transparent underbody visibility

Comprehensive ADAS package featuring adaptive cruise control and lane support systems

Underneath, the Combat relies on a 1.5-litre direct-injection turbocharged petrol engine coupled with dual electric motors and an 18.4 kWh LFP battery pack. Managed by a 3-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) sending power to the front wheels, the setup delivers a combined output of 360 hp and 610 Nm of torque.

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The plug-in architecture provides up to 90 km of electric-only driving range under the NEDC cycle, contributing to an overall combined range of nearly 1,200 km on a full tank and charge. DC fast-charging allows the battery to replenish from 30 to 80 percent in 27 minutes.

JSW Motors is targeting an aggressive price bracket between ₹30 lakh and ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom). This strategy places the Combat in a unique market slot — offering a localised plug-in hybrid alternative to strong-hybrid models like the Honda ZR-V and conventional ladder-frame diesel offerings such as the Toyota Fortuner.

The 'Combat' title is one of seven trademarks recently secured by the brand — alongside Adventura, Cadet, Urbanique, Dominor, Sereno, and Eleve — marking the start of a broader multi-segment model pipeline for JSW Motors.