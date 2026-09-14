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JSW Motors readies rugged Combat PHEV SUV for festive launch, likely to get 1,200-km range

JSW Motors readies rugged Combat PHEV SUV for festive launch, likely to get 1,200-km range

Local assembly is planned at JSW’s manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, signaling a distinct operational identity separate from the existing JSW MG Motor joint venture. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 2:28 PM IST
JSW Motors readies rugged Combat PHEV SUV for festive launch, likely to get 1,200-km range

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group is gearing up to mark its independent entry into India’s passenger vehicle arena, with its inaugural model slated to carry the 'Combat' moniker. Based on Chery’s Jetour T2 SUV, the upcoming five-seater plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) will make its official debut during the upcoming festive season, according to a Cartoq report.

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Local assembly is planned at JSW’s manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, signaling a distinct operational identity separate from the existing JSW MG Motor joint venture.

The Combat establishes a rugged aesthetic with an upright stance, squarish LED headlamps, aggressive bumpers, roof rails, and massive 20-inch alloy wheels. Modern trail-ready touches include heavy body cladding and a squircle-shaped boot-mounted spare wheel cover. Beyond minor grille adjustments and bespoke badging, the vehicle retains the structural proportions of the global-spec Jetour T2.

Inside, the cabin takes a tech-forward approach featuring a 15.6-inch central infotainment touchscreen, a 10.6-inch digital instrument cluster, and a multi-function four-spoke steering wheel. Equipment expected on higher trims includes:

  • Panoramic glass sunroof and customised ambient lighting setup 
  • Ventilated, power-adjustable front seats and a 12-speaker audio system 
  • 540-degree camera suite combining standard 360-degree views with transparent underbody visibility 
  • Comprehensive ADAS package featuring adaptive cruise control and lane support systems 

Underneath, the Combat relies on a 1.5-litre direct-injection turbocharged petrol engine coupled with dual electric motors and an 18.4 kWh LFP battery pack. Managed by a 3-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) sending power to the front wheels, the setup delivers a combined output of 360 hp and 610 Nm of torque.

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The plug-in architecture provides up to 90 km of electric-only driving range under the NEDC cycle, contributing to an overall combined range of nearly 1,200 km on a full tank and charge. DC fast-charging allows the battery to replenish from 30 to 80 percent in 27 minutes.

JSW Motors is targeting an aggressive price bracket between ₹30 lakh and ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom). This strategy places the Combat in a unique market slot — offering a localised plug-in hybrid alternative to strong-hybrid models like the Honda ZR-V and conventional ladder-frame diesel offerings such as the Toyota Fortuner.

The 'Combat' title is one of seven trademarks recently secured by the brand — alongside Adventura, Cadet, Urbanique, Dominor, Sereno, and Eleve — marking the start of a broader multi-segment model pipeline for JSW Motors.

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Published on: Sep 14, 2026 2:28 PM IST
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