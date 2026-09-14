'It is my vehicle, I was at work': Gurugram car owner says friend was driving during woman biker crash

The statement comes after a video of the incident, recorded on an action camera mounted on the biker’s motorcycle, went viral on social media. The woman, identified as Sia, alleged that a group of drunk men in a white sedan chased her before ramming their car into her motorcycle.

What happened on Golf Course Road

The incident took place on Sunday while she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 with members of her biking group.

She suffered severe injuries in the crash and was admitted to a nearby hospital.

In the video shared online, Sia said the occupants of the white sedan had been following her from the beginning of the ride. She said the car repeatedly approached her aggressively and that when she asked the driver to maintain a safe distance, she was told to stop her motorcycle.

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Don't Miss: Drunk men chase, ram their car against woman biker in Gurugram; watch video

Sia alleged that the men appeared to be drunk. It is unclear how many people were inside the car.

She said she tried to stay ahead of the sedan to prevent it from cutting in front of her. A fellow rider who was behind her then attempted to protect her by positioning his bike between her and the car.

According to Sia, the sedan continued to follow them before suddenly cutting across and hitting her motorcycle from the side. The impact threw her onto the road, while her bike skidded across the asphalt. The car then sped away.

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It is the responsibility of the entire India to provide justice to Delhi's daughter Siya.



The driver of a car with Haryana registration number I was repeatedly trying to stop this girl, everyone had been drinking.



Siya was riding a bike ahead of these people, the card holder… pic.twitter.com/HEYGyt6eBG — Wallah Habebe (@Wallahhabebe) September 14, 2026

Fellow rider confronted the driver

A second video, recorded on the helmet camera of Sia’s fellow rider, shows him following the sedan and confronting the driver after the car stopped at a traffic signal.

The driver denied responsibility and then drove away.

Sia later shared the footage on Instagram through her page, ‘rebelwheels_sia_’. She said she felt unsafe while riding on Gurugram roads and urged the police to take action against drivers who endanger other road users and flee after an accident.

She also referred to the vehicle registration number and the name of the registered owner in the video.

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Gurugram Police investigate

The videos have since attracted widespread attention online, with users tagging Delhi Police, Gurugram Police, Gurugram Traffic Police and Haryana Police and demanding action against the driver.

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Several users also called for an FIR and raised concerns about rash driving and road safety in Gurugram.

Gurugram Traffic Police have launched an investigation based on the video. The latest statement from the vehicle owner has now added another element to the case, with Manish saying the car had been borrowed by Kalyan Singh and that he learnt about the accident only on Monday morning