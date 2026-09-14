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iPhone 18 Pro effectively around ₹70,000: Here's how you get discounts

iPhone 18 Pro effectively around ₹70,000: Here's how you get discounts

The iPhone 18 Pro remains a premium purchase, but Flipkart’s exchange and cashback offers could make upgrading significantly cheaper if you are already an existing user.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 1:45 PM IST
iPhone 18 Pro effectively around ₹70,000: Here's how you get discountsiPhone 18 Pro can effectively cost ₹71,557 on Flipkart.(Photo: Apple)

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro 256GB, priced at ₹1,64,900 in India, can effectively cost around ₹71,500 with exchange and bank offers. The deal combines the value of an existing iPhone with a cashback offer, bringing down the amount you need to pay for Apple’s latest Pro model.

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For buyers upgrading from an iPhone 16 Pro through Flipkart’s exchange offer, the 256GB variant can fetch an exchange value of up to ₹90,500, depending on the device and its condition. With the exchange value and applicable cashback taken into account, the effective price of the iPhone 18 Pro comes down to around ₹71,500, making the upgrade significantly cheaper for eligible users.

iPhone 18 Pro exchange offer explained

Flipkart currently lists the iPhone 18 Pro 256GB at ₹1,64,900. If you are looking to upgrade, you can choose to exchange your existing iPhone 16 Pro, with the exchange value going up to ₹90,500 under the offer.

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The exact amount, however, will depend on the condition of the old phone and the exchange value offered at the time of purchase. Flipkart’s exchange programme uses device checks to determine the final value of the product being exchanged.

A cashback offer can further reduce the amount that you will ultimately pay. In the maximum-value scenario, the combined exchange and cashback benefits bring the effective cost of the iPhone 18 Pro down to ₹71,557 or roughly ₹71,500.

What about the iPhone 15 Pro?

The deal can also work for you if you're upgrading from an iPhone 15 Pro 256GB. The current price of the iPhone 15 Pro 256GB on Flipkart is ₹1,44,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro 256GB is currently listed at ₹1,19,900.

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For the iPhone 15 Pro 256GB, the exchange value goes up to ₹71,000, which brings the final effective price of the iPhone 18 Pro 256GB to ₹90,860 after the applicable cashback offer.

So, while exchanging an iPhone 16 Pro 256GB can bring the iPhone 18 Pro down to around ₹71,500, exchanging an iPhone 15 Pro 256GB results in an effective price of around ₹90,800.

The key takeaway is that these are effective prices, not the actual selling price of the iPhone 18 Pro. You need to meet the exchange conditions and qualify for the applicable cashback to get the maximum benefit. The final exchange value can also change after the old device is assessed.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 14, 2026 1:45 PM IST
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