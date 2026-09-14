iPhone 18 Pro effectively around ₹70,000: Here's how you get discounts

For buyers upgrading from an iPhone 16 Pro through Flipkart’s exchange offer, the 256GB variant can fetch an exchange value of up to ₹90,500, depending on the device and its condition. With the exchange value and applicable cashback taken into account, the effective price of the iPhone 18 Pro comes down to around ₹71,500, making the upgrade significantly cheaper for eligible users.

iPhone 18 Pro exchange offer explained

Flipkart currently lists the iPhone 18 Pro 256GB at ₹1,64,900. If you are looking to upgrade, you can choose to exchange your existing iPhone 16 Pro, with the exchange value going up to ₹90,500 under the offer.

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The exact amount, however, will depend on the condition of the old phone and the exchange value offered at the time of purchase. Flipkart’s exchange programme uses device checks to determine the final value of the product being exchanged.

A cashback offer can further reduce the amount that you will ultimately pay. In the maximum-value scenario, the combined exchange and cashback benefits bring the effective cost of the iPhone 18 Pro down to ₹71,557 or roughly ₹71,500.

What about the iPhone 15 Pro?

The deal can also work for you if you're upgrading from an iPhone 15 Pro 256GB. The current price of the iPhone 15 Pro 256GB on Flipkart is ₹1,44,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro 256GB is currently listed at ₹1,19,900.

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For the iPhone 15 Pro 256GB, the exchange value goes up to ₹71,000, which brings the final effective price of the iPhone 18 Pro 256GB to ₹90,860 after the applicable cashback offer.

So, while exchanging an iPhone 16 Pro 256GB can bring the iPhone 18 Pro down to around ₹71,500, exchanging an iPhone 15 Pro 256GB results in an effective price of around ₹90,800.

The key takeaway is that these are effective prices, not the actual selling price of the iPhone 18 Pro. You need to meet the exchange conditions and qualify for the applicable cashback to get the maximum benefit. The final exchange value can also change after the old device is assessed.