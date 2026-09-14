The launch comes weeks after JSW MG Motor India, a joint venture between JSW Group and China’s SAIC Motor, introduced the country’s first mass-market plug-in hybrid vehicle, the Hector Tomahawk, priced from Rs 25,69,800 ex-showroom.

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A key highlight of JSW Motors’ maiden car, reportedly called the Combat, is expected to be its electrified powertrain. The India-spec SUV is likely to feature a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with two electric motors and an 18.4 kWh battery pack. In the global-spec Jetour T2, the plug-in hybrid setup produces a combined 360 hp and 610 Nm of torque.

The five-seater SUV is expected to be priced between ₹30 lakh and ₹50 lakh.

The PHEV is expected to closely mirror the Jetour T2’s design, with minor revisions to the headlamps, grille and bumpers, along with JSW branding. Its rugged, boxy silhouette is marked by square-shaped LED headlamps, chunky bumpers, extensive body cladding, 20-inch alloy wheels and roof rails. At the rear, the SUV features vertically stacked LED tail-lamps and a spare wheel mounted on the bootlid.

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Globally, the Jetour T2 has a claimed combined range of 1,200 kilometres, including an all-electric range of 90 km.

Meanwhile, the seven-seater Hector Tomahawk PHEV comes with a 20.5 kWh battery pack and a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine. The battery pack delivers a pure-electric range of 115 km, while the combined range stands at 1,100 km on a full tank and full charge, according to the automaker. Deliveries of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV are scheduled to begin in November 2026.