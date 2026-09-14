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Solar Industries to acquire South African firm Omnia Holdings for Rs 12,951 crore 

Solar Industries to acquire South African firm Omnia Holdings for Rs 12,951 crore 

 Solar Industries stock ended 0.37% lower at Rs 22307.50 on September 11 against the previous close of Rs 22,390. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.01 lakh crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 1:35 PM IST
Solar Industries to acquire South African firm Omnia Holdings for Rs 12,951 crore  Solar Industries net profit zoomed 93% to Rs 653 crore in Q1 against an estimate of Rs 519 crore (Bloomberg Consensus).

Solar Industries share price: Solar Industries on Monday said Solar SA Investments Proprietary Limited, its wholly owned step down subsidiary of Solar Industries India Limited will acquire South African industrial-explosives and fertilizer firm Omnia Holdings Limited for Rs 12,951 crore.

Solar Industries stock ended 0.37% lower at Rs 22307.50 on September 11 against the previous close of Rs 22,390. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.01 lakh crore.

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"Solar SA Investments Proprietary Limited (“Solar SA”) will acquire all outstanding shares of Omnia in an all-cash transaction for a consideration of approximately US$1.355 billion (?12,951 crores), subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and approval by Omnia shareholders ("Offer")," said Solar Industries.

Omnia Holdings Limited is Headquartered in South Africa and listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Omnia has a 73-year heritage and entrepreneurial legacy that has enabled it to evolve from an agriculture-focused business into a diversified international group with deep expertise and differentiated solutions across the mining and agriculture sectors. Omnia operates in 23 countries and serves customers in more than 40 countries through over 70 distribution centres across Southern and Western Africa and key international markets including Australia, the United States, Canada, Brazil and Indonesia.

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For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, Omnia reported a revenue of approximately US$1.41 billion (Rs 13,307 crores) and remained net cash positive, reflecting its financial discipline and strong position as a leading global player in explosives, mining solutions and agriculture.

In Q1 of the current fiscal, Solar Industries net profit zoomed 93% to Rs 653 crore against an estimate of Rs 519 crore (Bloomberg Consensus). Revenue climbed 71% to Rs 3670 crore against an estimate of Rs 2,995 crore.

EBITDA rose 82% to Rs 1,024 crore in Q1 from Rs 564 crore, signaling strong operating performance across business segments. The company also clocked higher profitability, with EBITDA margin rising to 27.7% from 24.8%, a 290 basis points rise year-on-year.

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Solar Industries is an India-based manufacturer of industrial explosives for the mining and infrastructure sector. The company offers industrial explosives and defence products.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 14, 2026 1:35 PM IST
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