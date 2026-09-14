Solar Industries to acquire South African firm Omnia Holdings for Rs 12,951 crore 

"Solar SA Investments Proprietary Limited (“Solar SA”) will acquire all outstanding shares of Omnia in an all-cash transaction for a consideration of approximately US$1.355 billion (?12,951 crores), subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and approval by Omnia shareholders ("Offer")," said Solar Industries.

Omnia Holdings Limited is Headquartered in South Africa and listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Omnia has a 73-year heritage and entrepreneurial legacy that has enabled it to evolve from an agriculture-focused business into a diversified international group with deep expertise and differentiated solutions across the mining and agriculture sectors. Omnia operates in 23 countries and serves customers in more than 40 countries through over 70 distribution centres across Southern and Western Africa and key international markets including Australia, the United States, Canada, Brazil and Indonesia.

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For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, Omnia reported a revenue of approximately US$1.41 billion (Rs 13,307 crores) and remained net cash positive, reflecting its financial discipline and strong position as a leading global player in explosives, mining solutions and agriculture.

In Q1 of the current fiscal, Solar Industries net profit zoomed 93% to Rs 653 crore against an estimate of Rs 519 crore (Bloomberg Consensus). Revenue climbed 71% to Rs 3670 crore against an estimate of Rs 2,995 crore.

EBITDA rose 82% to Rs 1,024 crore in Q1 from Rs 564 crore, signaling strong operating performance across business segments. The company also clocked higher profitability, with EBITDA margin rising to 27.7% from 24.8%, a 290 basis points rise year-on-year.

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Solar Industries is an India-based manufacturer of industrial explosives for the mining and infrastructure sector. The company offers industrial explosives and defence products.