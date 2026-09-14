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South African delegate loses Rs 3 lakh, Delhi Police traces cab, returns it 30 mins before flight

South African delegate loses Rs 3 lakh, Delhi Police traces cab, returns it 30 mins before flight

The delegate realised on Sunday that he had left the cash in the cab and approached the police for help.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 3:16 PM IST
South African delegate loses Rs 3 lakh, Delhi Police traces cab, returns it 30 mins before flightSouth African delegate gets Rs 3 lakh back just 30 minutes before flight

A South African delegate who left around Rs 3 lakh in Indian and US currency in a cab got his money back just 30 minutes before his flight, Delhi Police said on Monday.

The delegate realised on Sunday that he had left the cash in the cab and approached the police for help.

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Police personnel immediately began efforts to trace the vehicle. The team coordinated with relevant agencies and tracked down the cab, leading to the recovery of the cash.

The recovered money was handed back to the delegate just 30 minutes before his scheduled flight, ensuring he could leave Delhi with his belongings.

Don't Miss: ‘Many Thought We Would Not Succeed’: Ramaphosa Hails BRICS Declaration and India’s Chairship

India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12–13, 2026. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was in Delhi for the Summit. Ramaphosa also held a bilateral meeting with PM Narendra Modi on Sunday.

In a social media post, PM Modi said he and Ramaphosa reviewed the full breadth of the India-South Africa strategic partnership, including cooperation in mining and critical minerals, infrastructure, food security, digital public infrastructure, and emerging technologies.

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"Our partnership is rooted in history and firmly focused on the future. We will work closely for Africa's progress, the priorities of the Global South, and a more balanced global order," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two leaders exchanged views on a range of global issues of mutual interest and agreed to maintain close coordination in multilateral fora.

"In the context of the successful translocation of cheetahs from South Africa to India, the prime minister invited South Africa to consider joining the International Big Cat Alliance," it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Published on: Sep 14, 2026 3:13 PM IST
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