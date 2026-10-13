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New Kawasaki Z300 bookings open October 19: Launch date, price and specifications - all you need to know

New Kawasaki Z300 bookings open October 19: Launch date, price and specifications - all you need to know

The motorcycle is expected to become the most accessible model in Kawasaki’s Z lineup in India. Prospective customers can expect dealerships to begin accepting reservations before the full price and specification details are published on the company’s official website.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 3:59 PM IST
New Kawasaki Z300 bookings open October 19: Launch date, price and specifications - all you need to know Kawasaki Ninja Z300 Motorcycle to Launch Soon

Kawasaki India has showcased the new Z300 streetfighter bike to select dealers at a private event in Bengaluru. The Ninja 300-based naked motorcycle will open for bookings across India on October 19, while its price, variants and complete specifications are expected to be revealed on October 20, according to Autocar India.

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The Z300 was displayed at a private dealer showcase in Bengaluru, giving Kawasaki’s network an early look at the upcoming entry-level Z-series motorcycle. After the Bengaluru preview, the bike is scheduled to be shown to dealers in Mumbai and Pune on October 18.

The motorcycle is expected to become the most accessible model in Kawasaki’s Z lineup in India.

Ninja 300-Based Streetfighter

The new Z300 is based on the proven platform of the Kawasaki Ninja 300. It uses a 296 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, which produces about 39 hp, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The streetfighter gets an aggressive naked bike design inspired by the larger Z900, with Kawasaki’s signature Sugomi styling. It also features a colour TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and dual-channel ABS.

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Design, Colours And Rivals

Kawasaki will offer the Z300 in Green and Black colour options. The bike’s upright riding position, sharp bodywork and compact proportions position it as a practical yet performance-focused option for city and highway riding.

Once launched, the Z300 will take on established premium streetfighters such as the KTM 390 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 310. Its twin-cylinder engine could give it a distinct proposition against these single-cylinder rivals, particularly for buyers seeking smoother refinement and a more traditional Kawasaki character.

DON'T MISS: ₹10,000 booking starts: Yamaha’s upcoming sports bike creates a buzz

What Buyers Can Expect

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Kawasaki has not yet announced the ex-showroom price. Industry estimates suggest a price of around ₹3 lakh, though buyers should wait for the official announcement on October 20.

The official booking opening on October 19 indicates that Kawasaki is preparing for a near-immediate market launch. Prospective customers can expect dealerships to begin accepting reservations before the full price and specification details are published on the company’s official website.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Oct 13, 2026 3:59 PM IST
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