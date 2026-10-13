The motorcycle is expected to become the most accessible model in Kawasaki’s Z lineup in India.

Ninja 300-Based Streetfighter

The new Z300 is based on the proven platform of the Kawasaki Ninja 300. It uses a 296 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, which produces about 39 hp, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The streetfighter gets an aggressive naked bike design inspired by the larger Z900, with Kawasaki’s signature Sugomi styling. It also features a colour TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and dual-channel ABS.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hyundai Bayon bookings start: 7 things family car buyers should check before choosing the new SUV

Design, Colours And Rivals

Kawasaki will offer the Z300 in Green and Black colour options. The bike’s upright riding position, sharp bodywork and compact proportions position it as a practical yet performance-focused option for city and highway riding.

Once launched, the Z300 will take on established premium streetfighters such as the KTM 390 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 310. Its twin-cylinder engine could give it a distinct proposition against these single-cylinder rivals, particularly for buyers seeking smoother refinement and a more traditional Kawasaki character.

DON'T MISS: ₹10,000 booking starts: Yamaha’s upcoming sports bike creates a buzz

What Buyers Can Expect

Advertisement

Kawasaki has not yet announced the ex-showroom price. Industry estimates suggest a price of around ₹3 lakh, though buyers should wait for the official announcement on October 20.

The official booking opening on October 19 indicates that Kawasaki is preparing for a near-immediate market launch. Prospective customers can expect dealerships to begin accepting reservations before the full price and specification details are published on the company’s official website.