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Stock market: India back on investors’ radar as they warm to ‘non-AI stories’, says HSBC

Stock market: India back on investors’ radar as they warm to ‘non-AI stories’, says HSBC

HSBC identified opportunities in financials, industrials, renewables and select consumer and metal stocks, but cautioned that modest earnings growth, rising bond yields, higher oil prices, inflation and El Niño could pose risks. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 3:16 PM IST
Stock market: India back on investors’ radar as they warm to ‘non-AI stories’, says HSBCInvestors are now more open to non-AI stories, while India provides diversification, according to HSBC.

Foreign brokerage HSBC on Friday said India was back on investors’ radar as valuations became more reasonable and investors showed greater interest in non-artificial intelligence stories. The brokerage said India offered diversification, with the Nifty 50 trading at around 16 times forward earnings, a level reached only twice in the past decade.

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HSBC identified opportunities in financials, industrials, renewables and select consumer and metal stocks, but cautioned that modest earnings growth, rising bond yields, higher oil prices, inflation and El Niño could pose risks.

"Financials provide the best risk-return, but we also like industrials for their growth opportunities," HSBC's Head of Equity Strategy for  Asia Pacific, Herald van der Linde, CFA, said.

The global investment bank forecast earnings growth of 11-12 per cent year-on-year in FY27 and said financials offered the most attractive risk-reward after the market reset.

Mid-cap valuations are also less stretched, while valuation premiums have eased notably in financials, information technology services, real estate and consumer staples. However, HSBC said some of this de-rating reflected weaker growth. It favoured financials because of an improved growth outlook.

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After recovering over the past year, earnings growth is likely to lose some momentum in the second half of FY27, HSBC said.

Base effects are becoming less supportive, while elevated input costs and rising inflation could weigh on demand, particularly in rural areas. Consensus forecasts continue to assume mid-teens earnings growth in the second half, but the brokerage described this as slightly optimistic and expected modest downward revisions.

Investors are now more open to non-AI stories, while India provides diversification, according to HSBC.

However, relatively modest earnings growth leaves the market more exposed to rising yields and higher energy costs, which could keep foreign investors cautious. Lower bond yields and oil prices would be meaningful catalysts.

HSBC’s foreign exchange strategist also expects some short-term support for the currency, driven by healthy foreign exchange reserves and measures taken by the Reserve Bank of India. Initial public offerings and new issuances have meanwhile diverted liquidity from the secondary market, although the brokerage expects this drag to ease from early next year.

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Among industrials, HSBC sees opportunities in capital goods, defence, ports and electronic manufacturing services, as well as renewables. It also favours private sector banks and diversified non-banking financial companies. Within metals, it prefers aluminium. In the consumer segment, the brokerage remains selective, favouring specific retailers and automotive companies over staples. For stock ideas, it referred to its report, ‘India offers diversification and stability’, dated 4 August 2026.

HSBC also flagged the risk from El Niño as food prices rise. Consumer Price Index food inflation accelerated to 7.7 per cent in September and could increase further as El Niño intensifies. The broader equity market has historically shown limited sensitivity to El Niño, although the impact on rural-facing sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods, tractors and agrochemicals can be more nuanced. Any weakening in the rural economy could also raise credit costs for lenders with significant exposure to these areas.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 3:10 PM IST
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