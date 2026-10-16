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PC Jeweller shares hit 52-week high; stock jumps 75% YTD; what analysts say

PC Jeweller shares hit 52-week high; stock jumps 75% YTD; what analysts say

PCJEWELLER16.28(12.66%)

The stock remains under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework on both BSE and NSE. Exchanges place stocks under short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to alert investors to potential risks associated with high volatility in share prices.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 4:19 PM IST
PC Jeweller shares hit 52-week high; stock jumps 75% YTD; what analysts sayPC Jeweller: The stock eventually settled 12.59 per cent higher at Rs 16.28, taking its year-to-date (YTD) gains to 74.87 per cent.

Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd recorded a sharp uptick on Friday, surging 18.47 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 17.13. The stock eventually settled 12.59 per cent higher at Rs 16.28, taking its year-to-date (YTD) gains to 74.87 per cent.

The stock, however, remains under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework on both BSE and NSE. Exchanges place stocks under short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to alert investors to potential risks associated with high volatility in share prices.

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The jewellery retailer recently informed the stock exchanges that all mortgaged assets of the company, its personal guarantors and corporate guarantors have been released, with the original title deeds handed over to the respective holders.

"In continuation to our earlier intimation regarding receipt of No Objection cum No Dues cum Release Letter from all the 14 banks of the consortium, we are pleased to inform that all the mortgaged assets of the company, the personal and corporate guarantors have been released and the original title deeds have been handed over to the relevant title holders. Further, all the charges, securities, guarantees (personal as well as corporate) and undertakings provided by the Company and the personal and corporate guarantors also stand fully released now," PC Jeweller stated.

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Prior to this, PC Jeweller stated that it continued to deliver strong performance, reporting approximately 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated revenue in Q2 FY27, supported by healthy consumer demand and strong business momentum. The New Delhi-based jeweller is scheduled to announce its September quarter earnings on October 21.

Analyst views

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "PC Jewellers' outlook remains positive, supported by record-high margins. The stock trades at around 21x earnings and has rallied sharply in the past few months. Investors with a medium-term view may consider buying the stock, with a target price of Rs 20, while keeping in mind the risks associated with sharp rallies."

Virat Jagad, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, noted, "The stock price has broken out strongly above its consolidation zone on exceptionally high volume, indicating fresh buying interest. It is currently trading above all major EMAs. Avoid chasing the counter at current levels and wait for consolidation or a healthy pullback."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 4:19 PM IST
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