PC Jeweller shares hit 52-week high; stock jumps 75% YTD; what analysts say

The jewellery retailer recently informed the stock exchanges that all mortgaged assets of the company, its personal guarantors and corporate guarantors have been released, with the original title deeds handed over to the respective holders.

"In continuation to our earlier intimation regarding receipt of No Objection cum No Dues cum Release Letter from all the 14 banks of the consortium, we are pleased to inform that all the mortgaged assets of the company, the personal and corporate guarantors have been released and the original title deeds have been handed over to the relevant title holders. Further, all the charges, securities, guarantees (personal as well as corporate) and undertakings provided by the Company and the personal and corporate guarantors also stand fully released now," PC Jeweller stated.

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Prior to this, PC Jeweller stated that it continued to deliver strong performance, reporting approximately 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated revenue in Q2 FY27, supported by healthy consumer demand and strong business momentum. The New Delhi-based jeweller is scheduled to announce its September quarter earnings on October 21.

Analyst views

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "PC Jewellers' outlook remains positive, supported by record-high margins. The stock trades at around 21x earnings and has rallied sharply in the past few months. Investors with a medium-term view may consider buying the stock, with a target price of Rs 20, while keeping in mind the risks associated with sharp rallies."

Virat Jagad, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, noted, "The stock price has broken out strongly above its consolidation zone on exceptionally high volume, indicating fresh buying interest. It is currently trading above all major EMAs. Avoid chasing the counter at current levels and wait for consolidation or a healthy pullback."