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Federal Bank Q2 earnings: Net profit at record high, asset quality improves

Federal Bank Q2 earnings: Net profit at record high, asset quality improves

The lender reported a 45.10% rise in Q2 net profit to a record high of Rs 1,386.09 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 4:55 PM IST
Federal Bank Q2 earnings: Net profit at record high, asset quality improves Asset quality came at a decadal best with gross NPAs improving to 1.32% and Net NPAs to 0.17%, both decadal lows.

Private sector lender Federal Bank Ltd on Friday reported its Q2 earnings. The lender reported a 45.10% rise in Q2 net profit to a record high of Rs 1,386.09 crore. Asset quality came at a decadal best with gross NPAs improving to 1.32% and Net NPAs to 0.17%, both decadal lows. These are improvements of 51 bps and 31 bps YoY, respectively.

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However, the banking stock ended on a flat note at Rs 337 today against the previous close of Rs 335. Market cap of the lender stood at Rs 83,299 crore.

Meanwhile, earnings per share rose 44.34% to Rs 22.26. Operating profit rose 35.35% to Rs 2,225.37 crore. Net interest income rose 26.38% to Rs 3,153.40 crore, ahead of advances growth of 21.66%.

NIMs expanded 26 bps YoY to 3.32%. Cost of funds fell 40 bps YoY. Cost of deposits declined 39 bps YoY to 5.18%.

KVS Manian, Managing Director & CEO, said, "This quarter marks several milestones for the Bank: our highest-ever profit, our total business franchise now stands at over Rs 6.4 lakh crore and advances crossing Rs 3 lakh crore. More importantly, the growth is coming from the core. Net interest income grew 26% and fee income 32%, and fee income relative to our earning assets is at an all-time high. Gross and net NPAs are at their lowest levels in a decade, slippages are down 27% and provision coverage stands at 87%. We are growing faster while keeping the quality of the book intact. Our chosen segments are delivering as intended, and the CASA and NR franchises continue to deepen. As the rate environment turns, we enter the second half of the year with a strong capital position, a granular balance sheet and good momentum in our core business.”

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 4:15 PM IST
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