Federal Bank Q2 earnings: Net profit at record high, asset quality improves

Meanwhile, earnings per share rose 44.34% to Rs 22.26. Operating profit rose 35.35% to Rs 2,225.37 crore. Net interest income rose 26.38% to Rs 3,153.40 crore, ahead of advances growth of 21.66%.

NIMs expanded 26 bps YoY to 3.32%. Cost of funds fell 40 bps YoY. Cost of deposits declined 39 bps YoY to 5.18%.

KVS Manian, Managing Director & CEO, said, "This quarter marks several milestones for the Bank: our highest-ever profit, our total business franchise now stands at over Rs 6.4 lakh crore and advances crossing Rs 3 lakh crore. More importantly, the growth is coming from the core. Net interest income grew 26% and fee income 32%, and fee income relative to our earning assets is at an all-time high. Gross and net NPAs are at their lowest levels in a decade, slippages are down 27% and provision coverage stands at 87%. We are growing faster while keeping the quality of the book intact. Our chosen segments are delivering as intended, and the CASA and NR franchises continue to deepen. As the rate environment turns, we enter the second half of the year with a strong capital position, a granular balance sheet and good momentum in our core business.”