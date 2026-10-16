Before Jio's 2016 launch, a failed assignment triggered a digital ambition, Isha Ambani says

“I tried to submit an assignment, but unfortunately, the internet did not work and I couldn't submit it,” she said.

The experience prompted the siblings to question why India lacked the kind of connectivity they had experienced in the US and why the country was lagging in digital infrastructure.

“What followed were the conversation about why should India be left behind?” Isha said.

According to her account, Akash believed the solution lay in building a digital technology platform company that could bridge the connectivity gap and enable more Indians to participate in the digital economy.

From an idea to a digital platform

Jio was launched in 2016, several years after those early conversations. It has since become a major part of Reliance Industries' telecommunications and digital services businesses.

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Reflecting on the group's approach to building businesses, Isha highlighted the importance of long-term thinking and investment beyond immediate commercial opportunities.

“First, his ideas are backed with a very long term perspective,” she said, describing the approach to building businesses at Reliance. “At Reliance, we don't just bid for today or tomorrow, but we really think about what's going to come in decades from now.”

Her account underlines how the initial concern about unreliable internet evolved into a broader ambition to build digital infrastructure for India. The journey from the conversation in 2009-2010 to Jio's launch in 2016 also reflects the time required to turn a business idea into a large-scale operation.

Jio Platforms prepares for IPO

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The recollection comes as Jio Platforms prepares for its much-anticipated IPO, which is expected to be India's biggest public offering.

The company has set a price band of ₹1,065-1,119 per share for the ₹30,213-crore issue. The IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on October 21 and close on October 23, 2026.

The proposed listing has renewed attention on Jio's telecommunications and digital businesses, its role within Reliance Industries and the valuation investors may assign to its operations.

From an unsuccessful online assignment to a business preparing to enter the public markets, the story offers a glimpse into the early thinking behind Jio. As Isha's account suggests, the ambition was not limited to improving internet access but extended to building a digital platform capable of supporting India's participation in the wider digital economy.