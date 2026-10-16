“Since childhood, I have had a dream that I want to open a restaurant because cooking is my passion,” Mahadevan said.

READ THIS: From 'Kashmir Saffron' to 'Mithila Makhana': 15 GI-tagged food ingredients for your festive kitchen

The idea began to take shape after he met Ramakrishnan around a decade ago. When Mahadevan expressed his desire to be part of a South Indian restaurant, his business partner proposed a much bigger ambition: building a chain rather than opening just one outlet. Mahadevan recalled that this conversation marked the beginning of their journey together.

Advertisement

Malgudi brings South Indian flavours to Delhi

The Rajouri Garden outlet, located on Ring Road, opened on September 18, with its official launch celebration held on October 13. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended the event as the special guest, while Mahadevan entertained guests with musical performances. Singer Harshdeep Kaur also attended and performed at the celebration.

The Delhi restaurant marks Malgudi’s 10th outlet as the brand expands across Mumbai and the United Arab Emirates. Mahadevan said the aim was to introduce South Indian cuisine to Delhi rather than alter the food to match local preferences.

Acknowledging Delhi’s established food culture, known for its chaat, parathas and non-vegetarian delicacies, he said the restaurant wanted to add another culinary option to the capital’s diverse dining scene.

Advertisement

What is on Malgudi’s menu?

The menu, curated by Mahadevan, brings together familiar South Indian dishes and modern interpretations. Traditional favourites include thatte idli, rasam mini idli, curd rice, uthappam and benne dosa.

ALSO READ: From switching off AC to closing on Sundays, how rising costs are changing NYC restaurants

The restaurant also offers fusion dishes such as podi cheese balls, Anna-style crispy lotus root and butter pepper garlic water chestnuts. Among the main-course options are paneer ghee roast with neer dosa, bisi bele bibimbap, Sri Lankan Tamil curry with idiyappam and vegetable stew with appam.

Coffee is another highlight, with a dedicated filter kaapi counter serving traditional South Indian coffee alongside contemporary variations. The interiors feature terracotta tones, brass lighting, teak tables, cane-backed chairs and a wooden swing, creating a setting inspired by nostalgia and regional culture.