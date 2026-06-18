Kia cars to get expensive from July; South Korean carmaker hikes prices by up to 2% 

Kia India, the local unit of South Korea’s mass-premium automaker, has announced a price revision of up to 2% across its model range, effective July 1, 2026.

“The revision is necessitated by rising input costs and an overall increase in operational expenditure,” the company said in a statement.

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Kia India said it has endeavoured to keep the price increase to a minimum by absorbing a significant portion of the cost escalation internally.

“The extent of the price increase will vary across models and variants, ensuring that the overall value proposition of each offering is maintained,” the company said.

Kia recently crossed the milestone of 15 lakh vehicle sales in India within seven years of entering the market, underscoring its strong acceptance among Indian buyers.

The Seltos mid-size SUV remains the company's biggest volume driver, accounting for more than 41% of cumulative sales.

The Sonet compact SUV contributed 36% of total sales, helping Kia build a significant presence in the compact SUV category. Meanwhile, the Carens multi-purpose vehicle makes up around 20% of sales.

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The price hike comes after Kia’s sister company Hyundai Motor India announced a price hike of up to Rs 12,800 from June 1, 2026, owing to rising input costs.

India’s biggest carmaker by volume, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd also announced a price hike of up to Rs 30,000 from June.

Earlier this month, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles announced that it will increase prices of its passenger vehicle portfolio, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV), by up to 1.5%, effective July 1, 2026.