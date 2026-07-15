NPS PRIDE-Disha launched: New PFRDA tool lets subscribers compare SIP-like pension fund returns

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has launched NPS PRIDE-Disha (Pension Fund Returns for Informed Decision & Empowerment), a digital decision-support tool that allows National Pension System (NPS) subscribers to compare the historical performance of pension funds using SIP-style return calculations instead of relying only on traditional lump-sum return metrics.

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The new tool is designed to help subscribers make better investment decisions while choosing or switching pension funds. PFRDA has also directed all Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs) to make the PRIDE-Disha link available on subscriber login portals and nodal office interfaces during the pension fund and scheme selection process.

Why was NPS PRIDE-Disha introduced?

Until now, NPS subscribers primarily compared pension funds using point-to-point returns over periods such as one, two, five or ten years. While useful, these figures assume a one-time lump-sum investment and do not reflect how most NPS investors actually contribute—through regular monthly deposits made either voluntarily or via employer contributions.

According to PFRDA, such return metrics provide only a snapshot and may not accurately represent the real investment experience of long-term subscribers.

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The new platform addresses this gap by calculating returns using the Extended Internal Rate of Return (XIRR) methodology, which is widely used to measure returns from investments involving multiple cash flows, such as SIPs.

What does the tool offer?

NPS PRIDE-Disha uses nearly 5,000 days of historical daily Net Asset Value (NAV) data dating back to 2008 to compare the performance of pension funds.

The platform currently enables subscribers to evaluate nearly 4,800 investment combinations using over 1.10 lakh historical NAV data points across different pension funds and asset allocation choices.

Subscribers can compare historical returns across:

Equity (E)

Corporate Bonds (C)

Government Securities (G)

Active Choice and Auto Choice investment options

Composite investment allocations across multiple asset classes

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The tool presents results through easy-to-understand graphical comparisons, making it simpler for investors to assess how different investment choices have performed over time.

Not a return prediction tool

PFRDA has clarified that PRIDE-Disha is not a forecasting or advisory platform.

It does not predict future returns or estimate how pension funds may perform going forward. Instead, it provides historical comparisons to help subscribers understand how different investment choices would have performed based on actual past NAVs.

The regulator believes this approach enables investors to evaluate pension funds based on long-term wealth creation rather than only short-term performance.

Additional features

Apart from historical XIRR calculations, the platform allows users to simulate retirement wealth accumulation under different pension funds and asset allocation strategies. Performance comparisons are displayed through intuitive bar graphs for easier interpretation.

The tool can be accessed through the PFRDA website at https://pfrda.org.in/pride-calculator.

More features planned

PFRDA said future versions of PRIDE-Disha are expected to include analysis for Tier II accounts, NPS Vatsalya and Minimum Assured Pension Scheme (MSF) options, along with rolling returns, trailing returns and additional investment comparison features, making the platform more comprehensive for retirement planning.