Kia Seltos receives 32,000 bookings in 6 weeks, waiting period increases

Kia Motors' compact SUV Seltos has started its journey into the Indian auto market with a storm. The Seltos, priced between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh, has managed to receive more than 32,000 bookings within 6 weeks of its launch. However, the Korean carmaker is now facing a tough task to meet the overwhelming demand.

The delivery time of the Kia Seltos, which started from August 23, is extending up to 12-14 weeks for the GT Line trim, while the HTE trim has a waiting period of up to 10-12 weeks. Kia Seltos is available in two different trims -- Tech Line and GT Line. The Tech Line gets five variants -- HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX and HTX Plus. The GT Line comes in with three -- GTK, GTX and GTX Plus.

Kia Seltos' Tech Line trim features two engines -- 1.5-litre petrol, which produces 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque, and 1.5-litre VGT diesel, which develops 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. On the other hand, Kia Seltos' GT Line trim comes in with a single powertrain -- 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol unit that generates 140 PS and 242 Nm of torque. All the three engine options are offered with a standard 6-speed manual gearbox. Kia Seltos' automatic options include IVT in 1.5-litre petrol, 6-speed AT in 1.5-litre VGT diesel and 7-speed DCT in 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol.

The GT Line is available with Kia's UVO Connect feature which offers geo-fencing, on-board diagnostics, vehicle tracking, emergency alerts. Additionally, the GT Line trim also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Other notable features of Seltos are -- eight-inch head-up display, eight-speaker Bose audio system, electric sunroof, Electronic Parking Brake, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, colour TFT screen, cruise control, drive mode selector, 360-degree camera, six airbags, automatic climate control and more.

The Korean carmaker's Anantapur production plant in Andhra Pradesh has an annual production capacity of around three lakh units. Kia Motors has announced that the factory will soon start working in two shifts to meet the demand. The South Korean auto manufacturer has claimed the production plant can meet the surge in demand in the domestic market.

Also Read: Kia Seltos pre-bookings start at Rs 25,000 in India; check out features

Also Read: MG Hector bookings closed! Achieves 2019 sales target within 20 days of launch

Also Read: Kia Motors enters India, launches Seltos SUV at price starting Rs 9.69 lakh; check features, specifications