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Forex pressure may push BMW to raise prices again

Forex pressure may push BMW to raise prices again

BMW launched the new 7 Series range in India, with both the BMW 740 M Sport and the locally produced electric vehicle BMW i7 priced at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom).

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Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 6:43 PM IST
Forex pressure may push BMW to raise prices againBMW has raised prices three times this year, with cumulative hikes since early last year coinciding with an around 18% depreciation of the rupee against relevant currencies.

BMW Group India is considering another increase in vehicle prices as early as next month, as currency depreciation and rising commodity costs continue to put pressure on the luxury carmaker’s margins, its India President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar said.

“We have increased prices about 4 to 5% in 2026 and there is another one around the corner,” Brar said, attributing the pressure to foreign exchange costs.

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The prices of BMW cars will continue to go up because of pressure of forex and commodities, he added.
BMW has already implemented three price increases this year. The cumulative increase since the beginning of last year has been accompanied by a deterioration of the rupee against relevant currencies of about 18%, he said.

The potential hike comes even as BMW continues to see strong demand in India. Brar said the company is on track to cross 20,000 vehicle sales this year.

Brar said BMW is growing at a strong double-digit pace, while the non-BMW portion of the luxury market is declining. He attributed the company’s performance to new product introductions and electrification.

MUST READ: BMW launches ‘Made in India’ i7 at Rs 1.95 crore, deliveries to begin in October

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BMW launched the new 7 Series range in India, with both the BMW 740 M Sport and the locally produced BMW i7 priced at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom). The BMW i7 M70 xDrive, available as a completely built-up unit, is priced at Rs 2.65 crore.

Electric vehicles accounted for 26% of BMW’s sales in the first half of the year, up from 21% last year. Brar expects the share to cross 30% in the second half and said it could reach 35-40% next year.

BMW has been expanding local production of electric vehicles, with the X1 electric, i5 and i7 now assembled in India. Around 95% of the company’s sales are locally produced, with imports accounting for roughly 5%, Brar said.

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The company is also betting on India’s growing luxury-car market despite higher vehicle prices. Brar said customers in the luxury segment are willing to pay more when they see the right products and features.

“In luxury, if you give the good right product, customers don't mind, you know, coming to you even if it becomes more expensive,” he said.

India has become BMW’s fastest-growing market globally this year and has moved into the company’s top 20 markets, with the next target being the top 15, said Brar.

ALSO READ: VinFast plans 2 new EVs for India after shelving 3 models: What buyers can expect next

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar

Karan Dhar is Associate Editor at Business Today. He has over a decade of experience as a business journalist. He tracks mobility, retail, FMCG and other corporate developments.

Published on: Sep 11, 2026 6:33 PM IST
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