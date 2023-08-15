Mahindra launches new Scorpio N-based pickup SUV concept, likely to be available by 2026-27

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced plans to launch a new Scorpio N-based pickup SUV soon. In South Africa’s Cape Town, it showcased the Scorpio N-based pickup concept – the Global Pik Up. The pickup SUV will be based on the Scorpio-N's Gen- ladder-frame chassis and will be powered by the same engines as the Scorpio-N.

Besides that, the company also unveiled the concept of Thar.e, its "first offroad-friendly" electric sports utility vehicle (e-SUV).

The new pickup vehicle will have a four-wheel drive system with electric shift, terrain-based mode selection, immersive audio experience, 5G connectivity, semi-automatic parking assist, sunroof, and level two autonomous car features, said R Velusamy, Chief of Global Product Development, Mahindra Group.

In terms of safety feature, the pickup SUV will come equipped with Level-2ADAS, Trailer Sway Mitigation,All-AroundAirbag Protection, Drowsy Driver Detection, 5G Connectivity, and more.

The Global Pik Up concept has been developed to match varied lifestyle requirements with enhanced drive modes, an immersive audio experience, semi-automatic parking, a sunroof, and more, the company said in a press note.

The pickup SUV is likely to be a direct competitor to the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and the Toyota Hilux. It will be aimed at buyers who are looking for a rugged and capable pickup SUV that can also be used for daily driving.

The company's decision to launch a pickup SUV is in line with the growing global demand for these types of vehicles. The burgeoning popularity of pickup SUVs is due to their versatility - they offer the comfort and features of regular SUVs, with an added capacity for hauling and towing. For buyers who have requirements for both, a pickup SUV serves as an all-in-one package.

The Mahindra Group is India's leading exporter of pickup SUVs. Pickup vehicle sales account for one-third of the company's domestic SUV sales volumes in India and 75% of SUV exports.

During a presentation at the 'FutureScape' event on August 15, Veejay Nakra, President Auto Division Mahindra Group, said that the company was looking into exporting pickup vehicles to ASEAN, Australia, India, South Africa, and South and Central America.

Mahindra Auto is likely to unveil the new pickup SUV by 2026-27.

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "The new Global Pik Up marks a significant step in Mahindra's Go-Global Strategy. This robust and Tough vehicle, engineered with cutting-edge Technology, is not only Versatile and Capable but also meets high standards of Safety. Our move with the Global Pik Up is poised to not only reinforce our presence in existing markets but also pave the way to new frontiers. It stands as an embodiment of what we aim to offer, an invitation to Live Unlimited, Explore Boundlessly, and Embrace Freedom."

Pratap Bose, Chief Design Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "Design is the cornerstone of our success, shaping our identity and paving the way for our global acceptance. The Global Pik Up’s rugged, dependable, and purposeful appearance appeals universally, reflecting a desire for adventure and exploration. The satin-finish titanium-gold paint highlights the vehicle's ultra-durable New Gen Ladder Frame platform, embodying the ‘GO FAR’ aspirations that define this Mahindra Pik Up. Its versatility and capability, enriched by cutting-edge technologies, signal a transformative shift in what a lifestyle pickup can be."

It will be initially launched in existing markets, including South Africa, ANZ, Africa.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 to undergo critical operation on Aug 16: Here's what will happen